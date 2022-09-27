Power Rankings: Lions Not Punished Greatly After Loss

Let’s explore what the media that covers the NFL had to say about the Detroit Lions, after they lost to the the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

USA Today

Week 3 rank: 14th

Previous rank: 14th

"Look who's pacing the NFC in scoring at 31.7 points a week. Detroit had scored a touchdown in every quarter this season before failing to get the one it really needed in Sunday's fourth period at Minnesota."

Yahoo Sports

Week 3 rank: 19th

Previous rank: 21st

"The Lions blew it on Sunday. They should have gone for it on fourth-and-4 with a little more than a minute to go but decided on a 54-yard field goal instead, a decision Dan Campbell said he regrets. This is where the Lions' history is a problem. Other teams can lose a game like that and while it stings, it doesn't follow them. It'll be hard for Detroit, which deserves much more than its 1-2 record right now, to not slip into the mindset that they're just the same old Lions."

The Athletic

Week 3 rank: 15th

Previous rank: 14th

"D’Andre Swift’s injury might keep him out of the Lions’ next two games, head coach Dan Campbell said, which would set him up to return after the team’s Week 6 bye. With Swift, the Lions lead the league with 5.9 yards per carry and probably should be 2-1. Campbell opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal on fourth-and-4 with a three-point lead and just over a minute remaining. The kick missed and the Vikings quickly went down the field for a game-winning score. Campbell has been generally aggressive on fourth downs during his coaching tenure but has had no consistent philosophy. Ben Baldwin’s fourth-down calculator rated that situation as an easy go-call, which Campbell admitted after the game he should have done."

Sporting News

Week 3 rank: 25th

Previous rank: 21st

"The Lions will be involved in plenty more exciting close games because of an explosive offense but their defense always be a major liability behind Aidan Hutchinson. There's difference between being competitive and actually consistently winning."

The Ringer

Week 3 rank: 21st

Previous rank: 25th

"Detroit is one of four teams, along with the Falcons, Dolphins, and Texans, this season that’s undefeated against the spread entering Week 4 and nearly pulled off a road upset over the Vikings as six-point dogs on Sunday. The bright spots are head coach Dan Campbell (duh), receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, cornerback Jeff Okudah, and a menacing offensive line. Jared Goff is playing with confidence and making the sporadic highlight-reel play, but he ranks bottom-10 in PFF’s grades and 25th in EPA per clean dropback (.08). Eventually the Lions will need more from a QB than the ability to cover the spread."

CBS Sports

Week 3 rank: 28th

Previous rank: 26th

"They had no business losing that game to the Vikings. This is a team that has to learn how to close out games."

ESPN

Week 3 rank: 25th

Previous rank: 20th

"Jared Goff has only one victory to show for it in three games, but he has appeared much more comfortable in his second season with the Lions under new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. With more talent around him, Goff helped the Lions reach an NFL record with a touchdown in 11 straight quarters -- the most to begin a season in league history. The team still must find a way to close games, but Goff certainly isn't the problem as he's playing much better football than he did last year."