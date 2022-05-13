Predictions for Lions' 2022 Schedule

With the 2022 NFL schedule officially revealed, teams now know who is on the docket heading into the season.

The Detroit Lions will play nine home games and eight road games, as part of the 17-game slate. Among the opponents are each of the four teams from the NFC and AFC East divisions.

After finishing 3-13-1 in the first year of Dan Campbell’s tenure as head coach, Detroit will look to put together a much better product, as it works to get back into playoff contention.

Here is an early prediction of the Lions’ 2022 record.

Week 1 – Sunday, Sept. 11 vs. Eagles (H)

The optimism for this matchup is understandable, as the Eagles were not great on either side of the ball in 2021. However, they were a playoff team, and did beat up on Detroit in Week 8 a season ago.

The Lions are much better this year, but have become notorious for starting slow. In Week 1, it’s a close and disappointing loss. (Score: 27-24 loss, 0-1)

Week 2 – Sunday, Sept. 18 vs. Commanders (H)

Washington boasts a solid core of young talent, and made a quarterback change this offseason, with its decision to acquire Carson Wentz. The Lions, on the other hand, have a set quarterback with experience in his system.

This looks like it could be a statement game for Detroit. Coming off its season-opening loss, Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff remind fans why they were so optimistic heading into this year. (Score: 35-14 win, 1-1)

Week 3 – Sunday, Sept. 25 at Vikings

Detroit has struggled to knock off the Vikings in recent years. Kirk Cousins has a 7-2 record against the Lions, which haven’t won at Minnesota since 2017.

Dalvin Cook is dominant when healthy, and could run roughshod over a Detroit defense that is made up of much of the same pieces as last year. The rematch later could be much different, but the first matchup goes to the Vikings. (Score: 31-20 loss, 1-2)

Week 4 – Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. Seahawks (H)

Perhaps no team took a bigger step toward a rebuild during the offseason than Seattle, which traded away longtime franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. They’re in a spot similar to where the Lions were a year ago.

Detroit is on the rise, while Seattle is on the way down. At home, Campbell’s squad takes care of business. (Score: 28-17 win, 2-2)

Week 5 – Sunday, Oct. 9 at Patriots

Mac Jones is the first of four signal-callers taken in the first round of the 2021 draft that Detroit will see this season. He had his ups-and-downs, and struggled in a blowout postseason loss.

The difference in this game is coaching, as Bill Belichick will outmaneuver Dan Campbell in key situations. A close game is decided late in favor of New England. (Score: 27-23 loss, 2-3)

Week 6 – BYE

Week 7 – Sunday, Oct. 23 at Cowboys

Dallas has the upper hand from a talent perspective, but Campbell has proven in his short time as head coach that his teams can play up with competition. This game gives him a prime opportunity to do it again.

Detroit makes this game much closer than it appears to be on paper. However, it falls apart with a late interception. (Score: 35-31 loss, 2-4)

Week 8 – Sunday, Oct. 30 vs. Dolphins (H)

Though the Dolphins added speedy wideout Tyreek Hill, there are still concerns about the offense with Tua Tagovailoa under center. At this stage of the season, we’ll likely know how this decision will turn out for Miami.

This will be Aaron Glenn’s shining moment, as he schemes up a two-high safety look that keeps Hill in check. Detroit wins in a defensive slugfest. (Score: 20-17 win, 3-4)

Week 9 – Sunday, Nov. 6 vs. Packers (H)

Many fans were dismayed when they learned of Aaron Rodgers’ decision to re-up with the Packers. He’s terrorized the Lions for many years, and this year could be no different.

Rodgers will bring his best to Ford Field, leaving the Lions scrambling. Detroit’s offense can’t keep up in a shootout. (Score: 42-21 loss, 3-5)

Week 10 – Sunday, Nov. 13 at Bears

Justin Fields was up-and-down in his rookie season, leaving the Bears hoping for a big step forward in year two. He doesn’t have the weapons necessary to get by, so much of the team’s success will be reliant on his ability to make plays.

On this afternoon in Chicago, Detroit’s defense keeps him in check, as Glenn puts together another defensive masterpiece. (Score: 16-13 win, 4-5)

Week 11 – Sunday, Nov. 20 at Giants

The Giants are in an interesting place at quarterback, as they elected to not pick up Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option. This is a prime chance for Detroit to get back to .500 against a team that is reeling.

Jared Goff puts together a solid performance and D’Andre Swift shows off his skills as the Lions rally from an early deficit to even their record. (Score: 27-19 win, 5-5)

Week 12 – Thursday, Nov. 24 vs. Bills (H)

Buffalo poses a unique challenge for Detroit. Its quarterback, Josh Allen, is a physical runner with a rocket arm. He has plenty of weapons, and the offense is dangerous when its humming.

Detroit is overmatched in its Thanksgiving showdown. It puts forth an inspired effort for a half, but the Bills are just too much in the last two quarters. (Score: 38-20 loss, 5-6)

Week 13 – Sunday, Dec. 4 vs. Jaguars (H)

With Trevor Lawrence at the helm, optimism for brighter days is high in Jacksonville. The highly touted Clemson product had a rough rookie year but has potential to be great.

The Jaguars simply don’t have a plethora of weapons. Without the pieces, it becomes difficult to stay in competitive games. This one is close, but the Lions pull it out late. (Score: 24-17 win, 6-6)

Week 14 – Sunday, Dec. 11 vs. Vikings (H)

Last season, the Lions lost a heartbreaker to the Vikings in the first matchup before returning the favor in the second game. Expect more of the same this year, as Campbell gets the Lions above .500 for the first time in his tenure as head coach. (Score: 31-28 win, 7-6)

Week 15 – Sunday Dec. 18 at Jets, 1 p.m.

Much like Jacksonville, the Jets have a 2021 top pick looking to get the team back into contention. Zach Wilson is a gunslinging player who can make it happen with his arm as well as his legs.

Fortunately for the Lions, the second-year passer is prone to mistakes. With Amani Oruwariye and Tracy Walker III hunting the ball, Detroit’s defense wins this game. (Score: 27-14 win, 8-6)

Week 16 – Saturday, Dec. 24 at Panthers, 1 p.m.

Who knows who will be taking snaps for Carolina at this point. In addition to Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker, the Panthers drafted Matt Corral in the third round. With so many options, it could be anyone by Week 16.

Unfortunately, the travel-heavy back-half of the season finally catches up with the Lions. A slow start is too tough to overcome, as Detroit drops a crucial game. (Score: 23-17 loss, 8-7)

Week 17 – Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. Bears (H)

This will be a tough test, as Detroit will likely see a much better, more developed version of Fields by this time in the season. The talent still isn’t there, however, and the Lions squeak out a narrow victory to notch their ninth win. (Score: 17-10 win, 9-7)

Week 18 – Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 7/8 at Packers

How big will Green Bay’s lead on the division be?

If Rodgers and the majority of the Packers' starters sit this one out in preparation for the playoffs, Detroit makes it interesting.

Either way, playing at Lambeau is never easy. Detroit drops a close one, but ends the season above .500. (Score: 34-31 loss, 9-8)

2022 record: 9-8