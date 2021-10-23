    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Predictions: Northwestern-Michigan

    Vito Chirco, Camren Clouthier and Adam Strozynski of SI All Lions provide their predictions for today's contest between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Michigan Wolverines.
    Author:

    Vito Chirco 

    A week away from the big Michigan-Michigan State clash in East Lansing, this afternoon's contest could very well be a trap game for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

    However, I think the Week 7 bye will play a factor in preventing that from happening.

    Harbaugh's squad knows what it needs to do to take care of Northwestern -- and in likely convincing fashion: Run the football, with Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins, and play solid defense. 

    Those are two things that I think will happen for sure in the Wolverines' Week 8 victory over the Wildcats.

    Michigan 31, Northwestern 14 

    Camren Clouthier 

    Fresh off a bye week, I expect Michigan to be fresh and ready to go. Michigan has one of the top rushing offenses in college football, and Northwestern has one of the worst defenses. For Michigan, it will take strong play from the main guys, like Cade McNamara, Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins on offense, along with Daxton Hill and Aidan Hutchinson on defense, as well as strong execution of the schematics. With these reasons, I anticipate that Michigan will get the win pretty easily.

    Michigan 28, Northwestern 14

    USATSI_16875509_168388382_lowres

    Adam Strozynski 

    Northwestern is the Big Ten's "get-right" game this season. For some reason, Pat Fitzgerald hasn't been able to bring out the best in this Wildcats team. 

    The Maize N' Blue's dynamic duo at running back should get the team out to a nice lead and allow J.J. McCarthy to get some playing time.

    The thing to watch for is any new installs, as we are a week out from the Michigan State game. 

    I'm not looking for anything crazy, just something that could be built upon for next week's matchup with the Spartans.  

    Michigan 35, Northwestern 13

