T.J. Hockenson lit the world on fire in Week 1 last season against the Arizona Cardinals, and then was never quite the same after that.

He set the record for most reception yards by a rookie tight end in Week 1 with 131 yards on six catches.

However, he only amassed 236 more yards in the 11 games he played the rest of the season.

It was understandable, though, as most tight ends -- even the best-of-the-best -- go through growing pains during their first year in the NFL.

According to ESPN's Mike Clay, the former Iowa tight end is expected to see a definite uptick in production in year No. 2.

He expects "Hock" to finish with 54 receptions for 622 yards and four scores over the course of 15 games in 2020.

A year ago, his season was cut short by a severe ankle injury that he suffered in the Lions' Thanksgiving contest against Chicago.

Detroit franchise passer Matthew Stafford also failed to take a snap after the squad's Week 9 contest vs. the Raiders due to a back ailment.

A healthier Hockenson and Stafford in 2020 should mean a more productive season for the two of them, especially for the second-year pro in Hock.

CBS Sports' Josh Edwards recently went so far as declaring the 6-foot-5, 240-plus pound tight end as a "Year 2" breakout player.

As Edwards explained,

"Hockenson was the first tight end taken, but his first season could only be described as 'so-so.' There is no question that an injury to veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford stifled his development. The Iowa product's production should more closely resemble his potential in the upcoming season."

If the sentiment expressed by Edwards comes to fruition, there's definitely a great possibility that Hockenson will end up producing the numbers projected by Clay.

And it'd be a great step in the right direction for Detroit's first-round selection from 2019.