Pros and Cons of Lions Acquiring RB LeSean McCoy

The Detroit Lions have made their fair share of running back upgrades over the course of the past two offseasons.

They added D'Andre Swift and Jason Huntley (later was cut before the start of the regular season) via the 2020 NFL Draft, along with future Pro Football Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson via free agency last offseason.

Meanwhile, they added former Green Bay Packers back Jamaal Williams in free agency this past offseason, along with Jermar Jefferson via the 2021 NFL Draft.

It begs the question: Does Detroit general manager Brad Holmes have room for another back?

If he decides that he does, LeSean McCoy stands as one of the most interesting veteran running backs remaining on the open market.

He recently talked to Harrisburg, Pa., ABC affiliate ABC27 about his playing future.

"If the phone rings and it’s a good team I like and it’s a great fit, I might go. And, if not, I’ll go into the sunset,” McCoy told ABC27.

You really can't blame the former second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles (2009 NFL Draft) for saying that.

He's basically achieved everything that an NFL player sets out to accomplish. He's been a six-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro and he's won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively.

Over the course of his 12-year career, "Shady," as he's affectionately known, has logged 2,457 carries for 11,102 yards and 73 touchdowns in 170 games.

He's also been a threat out of the backfield as a receiver throughout his career. He's amassed 518 catches for 3,898 yards and 16 touchdowns.

At this stage in his career, it's not likely that he'd be willing to join a team like the Lions which is coming off a five-win campaign and is expected to be an under .500 team once again in 2021.

And guess what, Holmes & Co. shouldn't be interested in acquiring McCoy's services, either.

Sure, he'd be a nice veteran presence for the locker room and could serve as a mentor for Swift and Jefferson, similar to how Peterson was for Swift and now ex-Lions running back Kerryon Johnson a year ago.

However, the acquisition of Peterson didn't pay huge dividends for Detroit. In addition, in terms of on-field productivity, McCoy appears to be past his prime.

Not only is he already 33 years old, but he also didn't have a huge role with the Bucs or Chiefs the past two seasons. He played in a total of 23 games, and rushed for just 496 yards and four touchdowns.

Additionally, he rushed for only 514 yards in 14 games in 2018, in what was his final season with the Buffalo Bills.

If I were Holmes & Co., I'd steer clear of "Shady" McCoy.