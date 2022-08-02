Skip to main content

WR Quintez Cephus Leaves Practice Injured

Quintez Cephus did not finish practice on Tuesday at Detroit Lions training camp.

Quintez Cephus may have just been dealt another tough blow.

The third year wideout left practice early Tuesday with an apparent left leg injury. 

He went down hard after making an acrobatic catch against cornerback Jeff Okudah. He walked off the field flanked by two trainers and struggled to put weight on the injured leg.

Last year, the Wisconsin product saw his season end prematurely with a broken collarbone suffered against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. In his career, the wideout has totaled 35 catches for 553 yards and four touchdowns.

“It sucked honestly,” Cephus said during minicamp. “Not being able to be out here and do what I love to do. But, yeah, got off to a great start. Just wanted to take advantage of my opportunities. It ended quicker than I wanted to, but that sucked. But, I was able to get back.”

Heading into 2022, Cephus is set to compete for reps with incumbent starter Josh Reynolds and new free agent addition DJ Chark. Additionally, Trinity Benson has thrown himself into the conversation with a solid offseason.

With the depth in the room and roster spots at a premium, a good performance is necessary in camp to secure a place in the receiver room.

Cephus wasn’t the only Lion to deal with an issue during Tuesday’s practice, as defensive tackle Alim McNeill walked gingerly off the field. However, he returned to action during a special teams drill after working with trainers. Later, he earned a sack.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson was present at practice but did not suit up in pads, while defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike was not active. 

