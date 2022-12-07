Quintez Cephus Returns to Lions Practice

Detroit Lions have started the practice clock of wideout Quintez Cephus.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus has battled numerous injuries since he was drafted by the team in 2020.

On Wednesday, he returned to practice at the team's Allen Park facility, opening his 21-day clock.

The team will have three weeks to decide to activate him or end his 2022 season.

The former fifth round draft pick injured his foot against the Seattle Seahawks and has missed the past eight games.

Earlier in training camp back in August, the young wideout got tangled up with cornerback Jeff Okudah, and fell to the ground awkwardly.

As a result, he missed a couple of weeks of practice in preparation of his third NFL season.

In his career, the 24-year-old wideout has secured 37 receptions for 568 yards and four touchdowns.

Wednesday was the first occasion the team took to the practice field ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Those not spotted during the portion of practice open to the media present include Nate Sudfeld, Kalif Raymond, Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow, Kayode Awosika, Derrick Barnes, Jeff Okudah and DeShon Elliott.

Center Evan Brown also returned to practice, after missing the past couple of games dealing with an ankle injury.

