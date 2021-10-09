    • October 9, 2021
    Ranking the 4 Best 2022 Free-Agent Wide Receivers

    Here are the four best free-agent wide receivers going into the 2022 NFL offseason.
    Author:

    With the Lions being winless through the first quarter of the season (0-4), it's already time to start looking toward the offseason and what general manager Brad Holmes will do to upgrade the team's depleted roster. 

    One of the team's biggest areas of need is at wide receiver. So, it'd make sense for the organization to target a top-flight receiving option this offseason. 

    If Holmes & Co. decide to address the need via the 2022 free-agent market, here are the four best options. 

    Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson

    Robinson hasn't had the greatest start to his 2021 campaign, but there's also the case to be made that he hasn't been helped out by the Bears' mostly lackluster quarterback play (spearheaded by veteran Andy Dalton). 

    It's also been just four games for the Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's High School product in '21, and remember, he is coming off two consecutive 95-plus-catch, 1,100-plus-yard campaigns, including a 102-catch, 1,250-yard campaign in 2020. 

    The 28-year-old would also instantly be Detroit's best receiver. 

    So, if Robinson were to come home to play for the Lions, it would not only be a big win for the organization from a public relations perspective, but it would also immediately upgrade the team's receivers group. 

    I would not be surprised to see "A-Rob" donning Honolulu Blue in 2022. 

    L.A. Chargers WR Mike Williams

    The 27-year-old is off to a solid start to his fifth season as a pro.

    He's produced the 14th-most reception yards (306), and is tied for the second-most receiving touchdowns (four) through the first four games of the season.  

    The Clemson product is also presently averaging an impressive 76.5 yards per game, and already has a 100-plus-receiving yard game to his name in 2021 (seven receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs). 

    The big wideout -- who stands in at 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds -- would be a nice acquisition by the Lions this offseason. 

    USATSI_16834415_168388382_lowres

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin 

    Godwin has been a No. 1-caliber receiver for a while now. 

    The Penn State product has recorded at least 840 reception yards and seven touchdowns each season since 2018.  

    He fully emerged on to the scene during the 2019 campaign, when he hauled in a career-high 86 balls for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns.  

    If Godwin and the Buccaneers decide to part ways this offseason, he should be a free-agent target of the Lions. 

    Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams 

    The 2021 season could be "The Final Dance" for both Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. 

    And if it is, the 28-year-old should be at the top of the Lions' wide receivers wish list. 

    Adams, a 2014 second-round pick of the Packers, has averaged at least 83.1 reception yards per game since the start of the 2018 campaign. 

    Additionally, he hauled in a career-high and league-high 18 reception touchdowns a year ago. 

    To me, the four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro is the best receiving option on the free-agent market in 2022. 

