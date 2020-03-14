AllLions
Ranking the 5 Best Free Agents Lions Could Target

John Maakaron

This offseason, general manager Bob Quinn has the tremendous task of  turning over approximately 30 percent of the Lions roster. 

Following a disappointing 3-12-1 2019 season, Quinn and Co. must spend wisely and acquire players that will perform better than recently cut right tackle Rick Wagner.

By cutting Wagner, the Lions saved 6.1 million against the cap. With over $50 million to spend on free agents, this offseason is arguably the most important in franchise history. 

For the moment, these are the five best players Detroit could target when free agency opens Monday.

5. T Jack Conklin 

Conklin is considered among the best tackles that will be available on the market. 

In 2019, he finished 12th overall among tackles in PFF grade (78.3) and fifth in run-blocking grade (81.0).

USATSI_13806719_168388382_lowres
© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

4. LB Cory Littleton

According to PFF, "Littleton would step in and elevate the group, particularly in coverage. His 90.6 coverage grade over the past two seasons ranks third in the NFL behind only Lavonte David and Luke Kuechly. The days of run-stuffing specialists at linebacker are over, and players like Littleton who are versatile in coverage add the most value to NFL teams."

USATSI_13771303_168388382_lowres
© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

3. CB Chris Harris Jr.

If Detroit decides to move on from Darius Slay, it could replace him with Jeff Okudah in this year's draft.

Harris could be a short-term solution, while the younger players on the roster gain more experience.

At the beginning of 2020 season, he’s going to be 31 years old. He’s also coming off a down season, finishing with a coverage grade of 66.8. 

USATSI_13707518_168388382_lowres
© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2. CB Byron Jones

Make no mistake, at 27 years old and with a couple of solid years in the league already, someone is going to pay handsomely for Jones' services.

In all likelihood, he will receive more than the $15 million per year price tag that the NFL's top-paid corner -- the Dolphins' Xavien Howard -- currently earns ($15.05M/year).

Would Quinn and the Lions be interested in paying Jones that kind of money?

Even with Slay under contract in the past, it hasn't stopped Quinn from going after high-priced corners in free agency, such as Malcolm Butler and Richard Sherman.

In Detroit head coach Matt Patricia's defense, guys that can cover are vital.

It's not out of the realm of possibility that Quinn will look to add another top cover corner this offseason. 

USATSI_13754513_168388382_lowres
© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

1. DT Chris Jones

Jones was drafted by Kansas City with the 37th pick of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He is currently in the final year of his rookie contract. The Lions defensive line was a unit that let the team down significantly all throughout the 2019 season.

A returning Da'Shawn Hand and Jones would immediately bolster a unit looking to compliment Trey Flowers, who was signed to a long-term contract last offseason.

Jones would be that disruptive force for years to come and could bring the defensive line a newfound swagger that was sorely lacking during Patricia's second season under the helm.

USATSI_14016297_168388382_lowres
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
