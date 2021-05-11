Ranking Games To Watch on Lions 2021 Schedule

The Detroit Lions will play a 17-game schedule in 2021. Here is a ranking of the interest level for their opponents this year.

The Detroit Lions schedule will be known to all by Wednesday evening, as the National Football League is set to unveil the slate of scheduled games for the upcoming 2021 season.

For the Lions, there are several intriguing matchups to watch out for, including a much-anticipated contest against the Los Angeles Rams -- led by Matthew Stafford.

Here is a ranking of the list of opponents the Lions will take on in 2021.

14.) Cincinatti Bengals (H)

It will likely be a matchup of two teams competing for the highest draft pick in 2022. It will be interesting to observe how quarterback Joe Burrow and wideout Ja'Marr Chase perform their first season together in the league.

13.) Atlanta Falcons (A)

Tight end Kyle Pitts was made the highest selection for a tight end in NFL history when he was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. New head coach Arthur Smith is known for having teams who feature a solid rushing attack.

12.) Philadephia Eagles (H)

The Eagles feature a plethora of ex-Lions, including former running backs Kerryon Johnson and Jason Huntley. It will be an interesting opportunity for Jared Goff to test former defensive back Darius Slay in this home matchup.

11.) Arizona Cardinals (H)

Although the annual matchup usually produces an entertaining game, it is time for a break from playing the Cardinals.

10.) Chicago Bears

This game could take on much more importance if Justin Fields is the starting quarterback. At this point, we are operating under the assumption that Fields will take a back seat to veteran Andy Dalton, who was signed by Chicago this past offseason.

9.) Seattle Seahawks (A)

A trip out to Seattle will always have intrigue, as long as fans are allowed to be present. The drama surrounding quarterback Russell Wilson could also make this a game Detroit could strongly compete in, as the Seahawks are attempting to take steps forward following recent playoff losses.

8.) Denver Broncos (A)

The Broncos continue their search for a quarterback who can return the organization back to the top of the NFL. If rumors are true, John Elway and Co. could be making the move to try and land Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers -- a trade that would send shockwaves reverberating all across the league.

7.) San Francisco 49ers (H)

An opportunity to play against Kyle Shanahan's offense will prove to be a test for Detroit's defense. If this game is later on in the season, it could be the first opportunity for fans in Detroit to get a glimpse of Trey Lance, who was selected third overall in this year's draft.

6.) Green Bay Packers

Playing against their divisional rival oftentimes brings out the best in the Lions. If Rodgers is still part of the Packers, look for Detroit to attempt to rattle him with some pressure coming from the defensive line.

5.) Minnesota Vikings

Maybe this is the year the Lions defense figures out how to stop the play-action pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Minnesota features a solid running game and an adequate passing attack. Divisional games are always intriguing for tams in the NFC North.

4.) Cleveland Browns (A)

An up-close and personal look at the franchise Detroit is hoping to become. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has aided in the Browns turnaround the past few seasons. This has the makings of an entertaining and high-scoring affair if the game takes place early in the season.

3.) Baltimore Ravens (H)

Lamar Jackson is a dynamic quarterback who can dazzle on almost any snap he takes from under center. It will be a treat for supporters of the Lions to have the game against the Ravens take place from Ford Field.

2.) Pittsburgh Steelers (A)

This opportunity to play on the road against the Steelers could be one of the final times supporters can witness Detroit taking on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. It will be intriguing to observe if new running back Najee Harris can overcome the ills of the offensive line to shine in his rookie campaign in the league.

1.) Los Angeles Rams (A)

This is the marquee game on the schedule for supporters of the Lions. Not only is it the first time Detroit will take on Stafford, but Jared Goff will also return to play against his former team. This game at SoFi Stadium has all the makings of being a dramatic and entertaining 60 minutes of football. Could the league schedule this one in primetime early in the season? This is a game nobody in Detroit should miss.