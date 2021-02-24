Realistic Goals for Detroit Lions in Free Agency

Read more on what the Detroit Lions should realistically try and accomplish this offseason during free agency.

It is quite clear that the Detroit Lions are not going to be big spenders during free agency this offseason.

“I’m sure in free agency, in any philosophy, you can fill in voids in free agency. But, you can’t buy a locker room,” Chris Spielman told 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday. “That’s been a philosophy for a lot of teams. Generally, what I believe, you want to build your team through the draft. It’s kind of draft, develop and re-sign. I think that’s hopefully the direction the Lions will take.”

He added, “Everybody understands that the most successful teams build through the draft, get your core nucleus of players and you try to re-sign those guys to a second contract.”

For new Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the plan is still to field a team that won't be a complete disaster out on the field.

With that said, here are some realistic goals the Lions can accomplish this offseason during the free-agency period.

1.) Fill positions of need with affordable playmakers

Detroit is going to have to make some cuts to the roster in order to get down under the 2021 salary cap when that final number is established.

With multiple areas of need along the defensive line and at linebacker, running back, safety and wide receiver, new Detroit general manager Brad Holmes has his work cut out for himself.

Finding veterans that can contribute and who are willing to buy in to what the new coaching staff is selling will be imperative for Detroit's new regime.

2.) Take a chance on one medium-priced free agent

For example, if a player like safety John Johnson of the Los Angeles Rams does not get designated with the franchise tag, then taking a calculated risk on a player in the neighborhood of $10 million per season can be realistically accomplished -- if the salary-cap hit in year one is in the neighborhood of $3-$4 million.

3.) Find a reliable running back to create a 1-2 punch with D'Andre Swift

A running back of the caliber of Jamaal Williams could be just what Detroit is looking for.

While he has played behind Aaron Jones on the Packers' depth chart the past four seasons, he has still produced at a high level.

In Green Bay the past four years, Williams has averaged 155.5 touches per season and 736.5 yards from scrimmage.

According to The Athletic, "He’d fit well with what OC Anthony Lynn's scheme could be. He’d also make it easier to disguise what’s coming from the offense, as opposed to the Swift/Adrian Peterson splits of 2020."

