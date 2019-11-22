Recap of Janson Hanson on No Filter Sports Podcast

From 1980-2012, the Detroit Lions only needed two field goal kickers.

Prior to Jason Hanson, Eddie Murray kicked for the Lions from 1980-1991.

In April of 1992, Murray was waived since Hanson was drafted in the second round of that year's NFL Draft.

Hanson was the 56th selection of the second round pick in the 1992 NFL Draft. He played his college football at Washington State.

When all was said and done, Hanson was the Lions' all-time leading scorer.

He joined the No Filter Sports Podcast this week and among other things shared thoughts on his career, retirement and does he think he is a Hall of Famer?

Highlights

Hanson discusses what he has been up to since retirement

How did he become a field goal kicker?

How he feels about the extra-point being moved back?

His early influences as a football kicker

Does he think he is a Hall of Famer?

How many times did he practice field goals?

Who was the best holder on the Lions?

How did he know it was time to retire?

