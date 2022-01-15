Report: Chicago Bears to Interview Jim Caldwell
The Detroit Lions could have to deal with Jim Caldwell twice a year for the next couple of seasons.
According to ESPN, the Chicago Bears intend to interview the ex-Lions head coach, and he is a likely candidate to be hired.
"A source close to Jim Caldwell says the former NFL head coach is expecting to be interviewed for the Chicago Bears head coaching job," Jeremy Fowler reported Friday evening. "Several NFL officials also say Caldwell -- the former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach -- is a presumed candidate for the Bears job."
The Jacksonville Jaguars have also interviewed Caldwell for their coaching vacancy, as they parted ways with Urban Meyer after 13 weeks of the 2021 NFL season.
Caldwell, 66, recorded a 26-22 record in three years coaching the Indianapolis Colts.
He secured a 36-28 record as the Lions’ head coach from 2014-2017.
Unfortunately, Caldwell's 9-7 record in 2017 resulted in his dismissal, as general manager Bob Quinn decided to hire Matt Patricia in 2018.
The Lions have not returned back to the postseason since 2016.
