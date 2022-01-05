Aaron Rodgers Blasts Hub Arkush in Latest Media Session

A veteran Chicago sportswriter has drawn the ire of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

On Tuesday, Hub Arkush stated in a radio appearance that he would not cast his vote for Rodgers to be the National Football League's Most Valuable Player.

"I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team, and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the Most Valuable Player," Arkush said on 670 The Score. "Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yeah, you could make that argument, but I don’t think he is clearly that much more valuable than Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp or maybe even Tom Brady. So from where I sit, the rest of it is why he’s not gonna be my choice."

After igniting a media firestorm, Arkush has come out and stated he made an error speaking on his vote, which writers are encouraged not to do prior to the announcement of the winner.

"I made a big mistake," Arkush said on Wednesday. "As far as what happened last night, it's on me. I screwed up."

He continued, "The only thing they really ask us is to not tell people who we voted for until the award is presented. What they really mean is just don't talk about it, and the reason, in part, is because of exactly what's happened here," he said. "I feel awful about it and I really wish it hadn't happened. The only thing I can do going forward is respect what I failed to respect last night and just not talk about it anymore until after the awards have been given."

The future Hall of Fame quarterback has now addressed the controversy, as he was asked at his latest media session his reaction to Arkush's comments.

"I think he's a bum. An absolute bum," Rodgers told reporters.

"His problem is I'm not vaccinated ... Maybe just for this season, make it the Most Valuable Vaccinated Player."