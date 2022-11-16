Romeo Okwara Returns to Lions Practice

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara has returned to the practice field.

He suited up for the Lions during Wednesday’s practice leading up to a Week 11 showdown with the New York Giants. Okwara and wide receiver DJ Chark both had their practice windows opened while remaining on injured reserve.

Six players were not seen on the field during Wednesday’s practice, including running back Jamaal Williams, wide receivers Josh Reynolds and Trinity Benson, offensive linemen Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow and defensive end Josh Paschal.

The seven-year NFL vet has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list since the start of the season while rehabbing a torn Achilles suffered in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

The Lions have opened his 21-day return-to-play clock, which means the team will have from now until the Wednesday leading up to the Week 14 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings to activate him.

Related: Jameson Williams 'Could Be' Practice Next Week

With Okwara out, the Lions have leaned heavily on their youth at his position. Rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal have started together each of the last four games, with Hutchinson serving as a starter the entire season to this point.

Additionally, Romeo’s brother Julian Okwara and four-year vet John Cominsky have played valuable roles when healthy.

“Yeah, that’s the plan,” Campbell told reporters back in October. “He is progressing. He’s doing a good job. There again, the Achilles is just happening at a different rate, but he’s doing a good job. You guys know ‘Rome,’ he puts in the work, man. It’s coming. When he’s ready, he’ll be out there.”

This is Romeo’s fifth season as a Lion. During his first four years, he totaled 117 tackles, 20.0 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. He’s under contract through the 2023 season.

The Lions have made moves at the defensive end position recently, beginning with the decision to draft both Hutchinson and Josh Paschal in the 2022 Draft. Most recently, the team has made veteran Michael Brockers a healthy scratch at the position while dedicating more reps to the likes of Paschal, Cominsky and Julian Okwara.

Charles Harris has also played a key role for the Lions at the position when healthy. He returned to action in Week 9 after dealing with a groin injury that held him out a month.