Roundtable: Who Benefits Most from Lions' New Coaching Staff?

The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on which Detroit Lions player will benefit the most from the team's new coaching staff and more.

1.) How excited are you for Detroit Lions training camp?

Vito Chirco: First off, I'm excited to see how the new coaching staff continues to mesh with the players.

Additionally, I'm intrigued by the opportunity to check out and hear all about how the team's rookies perform in camp, most notably first-round pick Penei Sewell and the organization's second-and-third-round selections, Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill.

John Maakaron: I am definitely excited for training camp. With a new coaching staff and a whole new draft class to evaluate, it will be a great opportunity to see the beginning of the offensive and defensive schemes taking shape! Can't wait to get to Allen Park to cover it this year.

Adam Strozynski: Training camp, not so much. The season, however, I can't wait to see what this team will look like and how it's going to evolve throughout the season.

2.) What is the most intriguing roster battle?

Chirco: For me, it's who emerges as the No. 1 option at wide receiver. I think it'll end up being Tyrell Williams, but I think Breshad Perriman also has a shot at grabbing the job.

Maakaron: I want to see Jamaal Williams vs. D'Andre Swift. Those two will compete for reps and snaps all throughout the season, and the competition should benefit the Lions' offense. Don't discount what Williams will bring to the table in 2021.

Strozynski: It's more of a battle of position groups, for me. It's the defensive ends and outside linebackers. I'm curious to see how some of these players are going to react to playing new positions. More specifically, what will Trey Flowers look like in this new scheme.

3.) The Lions are counting on the coaching staff to improve players on the current roster. Will the coaching staff have success?

Chirco: I think the players will be more receptive to the coaches on Dan Campbell's staff than the ones that were a part of the previous regime, led by Matt Patricia. And, I think that yes, that could ultimately lead to more success for the roster, as a whole.

Under Patricia, the players had to conform to a style and a way of playing that was far from player-friendly. The players were forced to act in a way -- both inside and outside the locker room -- that caused many of them to revolt and want out of Motown (i.e. Darius Slay, Glover Quin).

At least at this point, Campbell seems to be the polar opposite, and seems to embrace the fact that each player is unique and has his own playing style and personality traits.

Now whether or not that leads to more wins in the win-loss column is a different story. We will just have to wait and see on that.

Maakaron: I am more confident in the defense turning things around than the offense. While Anthony Lynn is well respected, he still has question marks regarding his lack of aggression and determination to rush the football. The defense should benefit from Aaron Glenn's experience as a player and his motivation to put the players in a position to succeed.

Strozynski: I think the new regime will have success with 85 percent of this roster. I can see some guys from the Patricia era not really fitting in to what this team is trying to do, however.

4.) Who benefits the most from the Lions' coaching staff?

Chirco: I think it's second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah. I think the new coaching staff is designed to help elevate his play more than any other player on the present roster.

As everyone who followed the Lions for at least a game or two last year knows, Okudah experienced some significant growing pains and even battled the injury bug for a time.

Undoubtedly, Okudah needs to take a step forward in 2021, and the plan is for first-year Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn -- a former NFL defensive back -- and new Detroit defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant to take Okudah to the next level.

If I'm putting my money on anybody taking their game to the next level because of the new coaching staff, it's Okudah.

Maakaron: I think D'Andre Swift is about to take a huge step forward. Running backs coach Duce Staley is going to challenge him, and he will deliver. I think many players are going to thrive with the new coaching, but none more than the second-year back.

Strozynski: I think it comes down to two guys on different sides of the ball, but it's for similar reasons: Jared Goff or Jeff Okudah.

I'm going to say Goff. The way he was ushered out of the Rams organization was a blow to his confidence, and it was obvious that the coaching staff had no faith in him. I think you tailor this offense to what he does well and minimize what he struggles with, and subsequently, his numbers and confidence will go up.

