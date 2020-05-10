SI Lions Roundtable: Who's Most to Blame for Lions Struggles?

1.) What's the one Lions game on the 2020 schedule you want to attend in person?

John Maakaron: I really believe the Lions week 4 home game against the Saints will be a high scoring affair. I am lucky to be able to cover the Lions, so I am hoping to be in the press box. For fans, this is a game that will be entertaining from start to finish. Okudah vs. Williams all day!

Vito Chirco: Week 16 vs. Tampa Bay. I can't wait to see what Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski look like in Buccaneers uniforms. And I believe they're both going to have big weeks in this matchup against what I believe will once again be a subpar Detroit defense.

Logan Lamorandier: Cardinals. It will likely be a little hot down there in week 3, but I'll take any excuse to go to Arizona. After living there for while after I finished college, I usually make it back to the desert a couple times a year. A Lions game is a perfect reason to take another long weekend type of trip.

2.) Over/under three interceptions from Jeff Okudah during his rookie season?

Maakaron: I think Okudah will record two interceptions his rookie season. Three interceptions or more would be a fabulous rookie campaign.

If he is able to go over, it will happen in bunches later in the season. Look for a slower start to his career, as he eases into the position.

Chirco: I think Okudah's going to be good and make an impact right off the bat in the Lions' secondary. However, I think expecting him to intercept three passes in his first season as a pro is a bit premature. So, I'm going with the under.

Remember, in each of his predecessor Darius Slay's first three years as a starter in the league (2014-16), he failed to pick off more than two passes in a season. In fact, Slay finished with two INTs in each of those three campaigns.

I think Okudah will also end up with two during his rookie campaign.

Lamorandier: Push. My prediction was exactly three interceptions for the rookie. He will see plenty of targets and those long arms of his will be able to bring in a few Ill-advised throws.

3.) In a recent poll conducted by The Athletic, fans seem to blame Matt Patricia more than Bob Quinn for Detroit's struggles. Agree or disagree?

Maakaron: General manager Bob Quinn has not built a roster that can consistently win playoff games. It can be argued that despite a decent 2020 class, there is not enough "high-end" talent on the roster.

Matt Patricia has his faults, but more of the blame should be placed on the shoulders of the general manager.

Chirco: I disagree. Bob Quinn has been the man steering the ship and constructing the roster since taking over as the team's general manager in 2016. Patricia is definitely to blame for certain aspects, such as for the failures of the defense last season and for implementing a culture inside the locker room that doesn't mesh with today's players. However, Quinn has been with the organization longer, and is tasked with making the franchise's day-to-day personnel decisions. So, in my opinion, he should definitely shoulder more of the blame than Patricia.

Lamorandier: Agree. The defense, which is Patricia's specialty, has been the weak link on the team. I also feel there was enough talent on the defensive side of the ball to be better than they were last season. Injuries didn't help, but in my mind, the scheme didn't do players any favors either.

4.) If NFL tickets were to be refunded for the 2020 season, would you take your money back or leave it with the Lions for a future credit?

Maakaron: Give me back my money. I could be willing to reconsider if the credit was in the neighborhood of 50%. The Tigers recently gave fans a 30% credit which was more than fair.

I don't see too many reasons why fans wouldn't take a refund. There is no certainty that attending games will be safe in the future. If there is any question about safety, I'm taking my money back and upgrading the man-cave.

Chirco: Please do me a favor, and give me a refund. I'm not looking to receive a future credit for a Lions game next season or for a game any time in the near future. I say this because if the team falls on rough times yet again in 2020, don't expect 2021 -- likely with a new regime -- to be much better.

Lamorandier: I would take the cash refund. There's no real incentive to leave your money with the Lions or to use it as a credit down the road. If you still want to go to a game later on, go for it. If you can't make another game in the future for whatever reason, at least you got your money back.