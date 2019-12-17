LionMaven
Rumor: Jeff Bezos Has Visited Detroit to Talk to Martha Ford about Buying Lions

John Maakaron

On the latest edition of the No Filter Sports Podcast hosted by Eli Zaret, Denny McLain and Bob Page, a bold prediction was made by Zaret. 

Immediately, the podcast starts with Zaret stating, "One step removed from the actual source, but the step is a friend who I trust totally and tells me to make this prediction. In 2020, Jeff Bezos will buy the Lions."

Zaret added, "He (Bezos) has been here at least twice under the dark of night to have serious conversations."

SI Lions Maven reported in early November on Bezos and his interest in purchasing an NFL franchise. 

According to Jason La Canfora, Bezos has, in recent years, built close relationships with several current owners.

In fact, he even watched last year’s Super Bowl with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in Goodell's suite.

Regarding Jeff Bezos' ownership interests, La Canfora wrote the following:

"Regardless, he is someone who will be increasingly tied to potential franchise sales in the coming years, league sources said, and on a short list of those who could quickly execute a complicated transaction of that nature in short order."

According to financial experts, it is not likely Ms. Ford sells the team in the near future due to the large capital gains taxes that would be owed.

For financial reasons, the family's best interest is to remain part of the Lions' ownership group until Ms. Ford passes away.

Then, the remaining heirs can decide if they want to sell the team.

They would amass a larger financial return at that point than if Ms. Ford sells the team right now.

The Broncos and Seahawks, according to La Canfora, are two NFL franchises that could be on the market soon. 

The Lions are currently not for sale, but if the stars align in the future, the Amazon owner has the means and support to quickly purchase the team.

Could the Lions be prime for new ownership in the near future?

With 112 billion dollars to his name, Bezos could make the Ford family an offer that it can't refuse.

For now, though, the Lions find themselves the subject of heavy scrutiny and criticism due to their poor win-loss record.

Listen Here to the No Filter Sports Podcast

