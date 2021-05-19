Rumor: Matt Campbell Turned Down Massive Contract Offer from Detroit Lions

Early in his tenure, new Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has endeared himself to a fanbase that was looking for a drastic change in the leader of the football team.

Campbell's hiring has been met mostly with approval. Throughout the hiring process, the Lions front office reportedly cast a wide net in their efforts to replace former coach Matt Patricia.

"This is an exciting day for our organization as we introduce Dan Campbell as the new head coach of the Detroit Lions," principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp said in a statement when Campbell was hired. "With more than 20 years of experience as both a coach and player in the National Football League, Dan knows the rigors of professional football and what it takes to be successful. He will help promote the culture we want to establish across our organization, while also bringing with him high energy, a respect for the game and an identity with which everyone can align themselves."

Could the front office have made an offer to the hottest name in college football?

According to CBS Sports, Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell declined an eight-year, $68.5 million contract offer from the Lions.

Analyst Dennis Dodd explained, "In the offseason, he turned down an eight-year, $68.5 million offer from the Lions -- apparently, with full control, I haven't confirmed that -- to stay at Iowa State. Now if I'm Matt Campbell's wife, I'm having some questions. But he sees his upward arch better at Iowa State than, look, the Lions that are annually at disarray. But look -- I would take that money and take my chances at disarray for over the next eight years than Iowa State. But if you want to talk about loyalty, he's the ultimate loyal guy."

Campbell, 41, was reportedly rumored to have been targeted by the New York Jets prior to deciding to remain at Iowa State.

He subsequently signed a contract extension through 2028.

For Detroit's new head coach, his debut campaign in the NFL begins at Ford Field against the San Francisco 49ers.