Scouting CB Chase Lucas

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report of new Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas.

Cornerback Chase Lucas is a very interesting seventh-round prospect for Detroit from this past draft.

Lucas is tough, competitive and scrappy in pass coverage.

At first glance on game film, Lucas made me wonder why in the world he slipped to the seventh round, but he answered that question the longer the game film unraveled.

Still, the Lions got a lot of value in the seventh round. Lucas is a textbook example of scouting and vision.

There is just something about Lucas from an intangible standpoint. Sure, his technique as a corner is raw, but everything else is there.

It is additionally intriguing that Detroit selected Lucas, considering the presence of Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Glenn must see something in Lucas, too.

In 2021, Glenn showed an acumen for further developing corner Amani Oruwariye, who showed marked improvement via his tutelage.

Not to mention, Glenn proved he could coach up undrafted free agents, such as Bobby Price, A.J. Parker and Jerry Jacobs, all of whom had respectable seasons in Detroit's secondary.

Just about when everyone was ready to write off Detroit's secondary, when starting corner Jeff Okudah went down, Glenn turned in his finest hour.

With a cast of lower-round and undrafted free-agent corners, Detroit was able to improve its pass defense from No. 31 (2020) to No. 23 (2021).

So, the moral of the story is that if anyone can develop low-round and free-agent corners, it is Glenn, who is a former All-Pro corner himself.

The first thing that stands out is Lucas ran an official 4.48 40-yard dash time.

The second thing that stands out about Lucas is his productivity.

Over five years at Arizona State, Lucas logged 223 tackles (189 solo), six interceptions, 28 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

The third thing that stands out - - Lucas looks the part on game film.

Stephen R. Sylvanie, USA TODAY Sports

#24 Chase Lucas - 6-foot-0, 185 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: Washington State, UCLA, BYU

Grade: C+

Scouting Report

A one-dimensional, lanky, lean, tough and muscular-looking, raw cover corner, with good straight-line speed. Better in man than zone coverage. Lined up at corner and nickel. Blew up a screen vs. BYU. Likes to come up on receivers and mix it up. Alert-looking. Strong with the hand-checking. Can flip his hips and carry straight-line vertical routes. Impressively showed the ability to use his long arms to undercut two slant routes vs. Washington St. Had a lot of trouble on routes that featured hard misdirection sells at the breakpoint.

He is aggressive to the point where he bites too hard and gives up a cushion in these situations. Too much of a risk-taker. Lacks recovery speed once he ends up trailing. Had trouble consistently on the deep ball. Tended to play the receiver and not the ball. Lacks ball instincts deep. The receivers were in control.

He was nowhere to be found in the run game in support. He did show the ability to make solid tackles, however, when he was forced to. He has the raw tools and high level compete to possibly project to safety as a fallback position.

In my mind, when I look at Lucas on film, I see the 2020 version of Oruwariye. Everything Lucas struggled with last season at Arizona State, Oruwariye struggled with back then, too.

If anyone can make something of Lucas, it will be Glenn.

Of course, it will come down to whether or not Lucas is as open to coaching and direction as Oruwariye was in 2021.

I am going to go out on a limb and say that Lucas makes this team.