Several members of the Detroit Lions roster will return in 2022 with different jersey numbers.

Jeff Okudah has now officially changed his jersey number for the second time, as he will don the No. 1 for his third season in the National Football League.

Veteran Michael Brockers, who previously donned No. 91, will now wear No. 90 in 2022.

Brockers, the eldest member of the team, is the only player on the çurrent roster who is in their 30's.

The others who changed their jersey number include kickers Austin Seibert and Aldrick Rosas, cornerback Mark Gilbert and defensive tackles Levi Onwuzurike and Bruce Hector.

As he enters his second season healthier, Onwuzurike is already sensing the attitude of the team has changed.

“I think everybody has a chip on our shoulders, especially us rookies that are going into the second year,” he said. “You can just see it on our team, man. We just out here on the field doing fieldwork, and you can just feel the camaraderie. Everybody is just trying to get better. There is a plan. There is a mission that we have. You can just feel it. You don’t even have to say anything. Even when we’re talking out there, you can just feel it as a team."

New Lions jersey numbers

K Austin Seibert: 19 (previously 4)

K Aldrick Rosas: 13 (previously 5)

CB Jeff Okudah: 1 (previously 23)

CB Mark Gilbert: 29 (previously 40)

DT Michael Brockers: 90 (previously 91)

DT Levi Onwuzurike: 91 (previously 75)

DT Bruce Hector: 92 (previously 76)

Free agent jersey numbers

LB Jarrad Davis: 40

LB Chris Board: 49

S DeShon Elliott: 5

CB Mike Hughes: 23

CB JuJu Hughes: 33

WR DJ Chark: 4

TE Garrett Griffin: 86

