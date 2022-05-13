Skip to main content

Lions Jeff Okudah, Michael Brockers Among Many Who Changed Jersey Numbers

Seven returning Detroit Lions players are swapping jersey numbers.

Several members of the Detroit Lions roster will return in 2022 with different jersey numbers. 

Jeff Okudah has now officially changed his jersey number for the second time, as he will don the No. 1 for his third season in the National Football League. 

Veteran Michael Brockers, who previously donned No. 91, will now wear No. 90 in 2022. 

Brockers, the eldest member of the team, is the only player on the çurrent roster who is in their 30's. 

The others who changed their jersey number include kickers Austin Seibert and Aldrick Rosas, cornerback Mark Gilbert and defensive tackles Levi Onwuzurike and Bruce Hector. 

As he enters his second season healthier, Onwuzurike is already sensing the attitude of the team has changed. 

“I think everybody has a chip on our shoulders, especially us rookies that are going into the second year,” he said. “You can just see it on our team, man. We just out here on the field doing fieldwork, and you can just feel the camaraderie. Everybody is just trying to get better. There is a plan. There is a mission that we have. You can just feel it. You don’t even have to say anything. Even when we’re talking out there, you can just feel it as a team."

New Lions jersey numbers

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

lions5

Ranking Lions' 10 Most Interesting 2022 Games

Here is a list of the most interesting games the Lions will participate in throughout the 2022 NFL season.

2 hours ago
williams5

Detroit Lions Announce Initial 2022 Rookie Jersey Numbers

Aidan Hutchinson will still wear #97 playing for the Detroit Lions.

4 hours ago
aidan5

4 Ways Lions Can Maximize Aidan Hutchinson's Production in 2022

Read more on the four ways in which the Detroit Lions can maximize Aidan Hutchinson's skill set in 2022.

5 hours ago
  • K Austin Seibert: 19 (previously 4)
  • K Aldrick Rosas: 13 (previously 5)
  • CB Jeff Okudah: 1 (previously 23)
  • CB Mark Gilbert: 29 (previously 40)
  • DT Michael Brockers: 90 (previously 91)
  • DT Levi Onwuzurike: 91 (previously 75)
  • DT Bruce Hector: 92 (previously 76)

Free agent jersey numbers

  • LB Jarrad Davis: 40
  • LB Chris Board: 49
  • S DeShon Elliott: 5
  • CB Mike Hughes: 23
  • CB JuJu Hughes: 33
  • WR DJ Chark: 4
  • TE Garrett Griffin: 86

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

lions5
News

Ranking Lions' 10 Most Interesting 2022 Games

By Vito Chirco2 hours ago
williams5
News

Detroit Lions Announce Initial 2022 Rookie Jersey Numbers

By John Maakaron4 hours ago
aidan5
News

4 Ways Lions Can Maximize Aidan Hutchinson's Production in 2022

By Daniel Kelly5 hours ago
campbell5
News

Predictions for Lions' 2022 Schedule

By Christian Booher7 hours ago
howard5
News

Lions Open as 4-Point Underdogs to Eagles

By John Maakaron8 hours ago
cousins5
News

10 Takeaways from 2022 Schedule: Lions Receive Primetime Snub

By Christian Booher18 hours ago
lions5
News

Lions' 2022 Schedule Released: Game-by-Game Prediction

By John Maakaron19 hours ago
jameson5
News

Detroit Lions Agree to Contract Terms with WR Jameson Williams

By John MaakaronMay 12, 2022