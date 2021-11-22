Penei Sewell Does Not Allow Single Quarterback Pressure against Browns

Penei Sewell has taken advantage of increased reps playing at right tackle and has performed well.

The angst surrounding rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell switching back to right tackle has started to subside.

Against the Cleveland Browns, Sewell used his strength and improved technique to limit the pass-rushing efforts of the Browns' defensive line.

In Week 11, Sewell did not allow a single quarterback pressure.

Detroit's 2021 first round draft pick earned a ProFootballFocus grade of 81.1

The past five weeks, Sewell has earned an overall grade of 83.8, which ranks 6th among all offensive tackles over that same period.

Lack of aggressiveness

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked following his team's 13-10 loss how he is balancing being smart versus being aggressive offensively.

“We’re playing Myles Garrett here. We can do that. I love Decker. Decker is a hell of a player, but at some point, the more you pass it, and you allow this guy off the edge, he’s probably going to make a play," Campbell explained. "That play could be the one that makes the difference. That’s a sack fumble. That’s a strip. I’ve watched the first eight games of it, and you watch last year. I don’t think that’s fair to us. I don’t think it’s fair to Tim (Boyle) for this game. Now, if you said Tim plays against Chicago, I bet he’s going to be a little bit better and I bet you can throw it more than you did. I just felt like that’s the way I needed to play that game. You don’t want to go there until you have to. When the defense is playing as good as they were playing, I didn’t want to do it.”