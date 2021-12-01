Penei Sewell, D'Andre Swift Miss Practice Wednesday

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift may not see the field for the next couple of weeks.

During the portion of practice that was open to the media, the Detroit Lions were without two key contributors on offense, as rookie Penei Sewell and running back D'Andre Swift were not out on the field.

According to a Wednesday afternoon report from ESPN, Detroit's second-year running back could miss "multiple weeks" due to his sprained shoulder.

"He wants to return in short order but he hurt his AC joint and the Lions will be cautious with their top back," Jeremy Fowler reported.

Message for final six games of the season

Despite having not much to play for, Campbell and the coaching staff are still working towards aiding the roster to improve and ruin opponents day on Sundays.

“The message is that we’ve got six to go and we’re playing spoiler now," Campbell said. We’re trying to ruin people’s day is what we’re trying to do. And so, how do we improve on the things that we’ve done a good job of and make it a little bit better? And then certainly the things that continue to show up, how do we help? But, I think now it’s all about how do we make these last six opponents kind of have to deal with what we’ve dealt with for the season? That’s the message.”

