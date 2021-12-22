Lions Could Face Challenging Decision on OLB Charles Harris

Should the Detroit Lions bring back outside linebacker Charles Harris next season?

When the 2021 season ends, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes will have plenty of decisions to make surrounding the future of his team.

Holmes, in his first year as general manager of the Detroit Lions, made plenty of new roster additions heading into the season. At its conclusion, he’ll have to decide whether to bring some of these players back.

Among these players who may return is outside linebacker Charles Harris, a fifth-year player who signed with Detroit last offseason.

The former first-round pick from Missouri has enjoyed a breakout season in the Motor City.

He’s doubled his career sack total, notching 7.5 in 14 games as a member of the Lions. He recorded just 6.5 sacks in his first four seasons.

Harris has had a substantial impact on the Lions' defense, so bringing him back may seem to be a no-brainer. However, there are financial factors to consider that may make this one of the team’s tougher decisions.

Holmes signed the Missouri product to a one-year, $1.75 million contract in the offseason, essentially allowing him to prove himself. He’s done just that, and will be due for a raise, regardless of whether it comes from the Lions or another NFL franchise.

Harris isn’t the first Lions player to enjoy a breakout season on a cheap contract. Kerry Hyder did it with eight sacks in 2016, and Romeo Okwara did it as a more recent example in 2020.

Okwara had 10 sacks last season, and earned a three-year, $37 million contract for his efforts. He suffered a torn Achilles in Week 4, and was lost for the remainder of the season.

In Hyder’s case, he missed the 2017 season with a torn Achilles, and signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys in the 2019 offseason. He bounced back a year later with San Francisco, notching 8.5 sacks and 49 tackles.

Hyder earned a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks last offseason for his performance. Given Harris’ unproven consistency, he could likely earn a contract somewhere similar to this.

What works in his favor is his pedigree as a former first-rounder, as well as a premium being placed on pass rushers. This was proven by Detroit’s commitment to Okwara in the offseason.

According to reports, the NFL salary cap will be $208.2 million next season. Currently, the Lions will have approximately $40 million to spend, according to overthecap.com.

So, how much could the Lions commit to Harris?

Currently, Harris is the second-highest paid Lions player on a one-year deal, behind backup quarterback Tim Boyle. It’s safe to assume the linebacker will command more money when the time comes to negotiate a new contract.

The major question mark that has to be answered by Holmes and Co. is whether this season was an aberration or the beginning of a productive and prosperous career for Harris.

In just a short period of time, he has shown potential working in Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s system. This means Detroit could have an inside track on keeping him. Yet, the defensive end market may heat up following the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Okwara is earning just over $12 million a year for his efforts. With the Lions in contention for the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which is headlined by a pair of EDGE rushers, it could be tough to justify spending that same amount for Harris.

Yet, he has shown he is worth an investment.

Don’t expect the Lions to throw another one-year contract at their breakout linebacker. If the team is able to bring back Harris, expect it to be a multi-year deal in the realm of $8-$10 million.

By spending this type of money, it would allow Holmes to keep around $30 million to invest in other free agents.