Should Lions Target Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk?

Read more on whether the Detroit Lions should pursue Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk in free agency.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk is one of the most underrated players in free agency.

Kirk just sort of gets lost in the plethora of offensive weapons Arizona has, with Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Rondale Moore, Zach Ertz, James Conner and Chase Edmonds.

However, when Kirk is put under an evaluating microscope, wow, does he stand out.

Kirk is everything a team would want in a slot receiver.

Pro Football Focus also hid him on its free-agent list, rating the receiver as its 50th-ranked free agent.

PFF projects Kirk will receive a three-year deal for $35 million ($11.67 million per year/$24 million guaranteed).

Two analysts at ESPN weighed in on the possibility of Kirk landing in Detroit and what that would look like both financially and schematically for the Lions.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler: "With $20 million in cap space and one of the league's weaker receiving corps, the Lions are well-positioned to sign a high-caliber player to bolster the passing game. That Kirk can lineup inside or out will help his free agency profile."

ESPN's Matt Bowen: "A consistent route runner on schemed concepts who can also create for himself, Kirk would bring speed and vertical ability to the Lions' pass game, which would complement the play style of Amon-Ra St. Brown in Detroit."

Bringing in Kirk would be a huge win for Lions general manager Brad Holmes, because it would give quarterback Jared Goff another bonafide downfield offensive weapon. It would additionally help keep St. Brown more freed up in his second season.

Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports

There is no question that opposing teams know St. Brown a lot better now. And, if the Lions do not add a high-quality receiver - - or two - - St. Brown will draw way too much defensive attention next season. Teams will just double team St. Brown and challenge Detroit to beat them in other ways, unless the Lions bring in more receivers who can stretch the field.

Kirk is a smooth and dependable receiver who can do just that. Not only can Kirk stretch the field, but remarkably, he gets open on game film on most every play.

On many of those plays, his quarterback clearly does not even look for him, which only adds to the thought Kirk may be ready to move on.

In 2021, Kirk caught 77 passes (103 targets) for 982 yards and five touchdowns, with a long of 50 yards.

Beyond the statistics, the 25-year-old receiver is someone who has proven he can stay healthy.

As PFF pointed out, “Kirk hasn’t missed any extended stretches since suffering a broken foot in his rookie season.”

Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports

#13 Christian Kirk - 5-foot-11, 200 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: (9/26) JAX, (11/14) CAR and (12/19) DET

Grade: A

Scouting Report

Dependable and versatile slot receiver, with a knack for creating separation and stretching the field. Showed quick swim move to release against press man coverage. Can accelerate and get into routes quickly to gain leverage. Good change of direction. Able to catch short passes and competitively gain yardage after making the grab. Plucks ball out of the air with his confident hands. Does a really good job setting up corners, and shows short-area burst to the ball. Tough to defend. Shows instincts to find openings in coverages. Mostly works in the short-to-intermediate route levels. But, do not fall asleep on him, because he can glide and get behind a defense. Has deceptive speed. Showed he can take a pitch and even throw the ball. Decent blocker who works at it. Underutilized with a ton of upside.

Kirk is an extremely undervalued complementary receiver in Arizona.

He would be a huge addition to the Lions’ offense, which has to find a way to push the ball further downfield in 2022.