Despite No Primetime Games for Lions, Silver Linings Emerge

John Maakaron

A few things caught the attention of Detroit Lions supporters when the 2020 NFL schedule was released Thursday evening. 

One of the most disappointing aspects of the Lions schedule is the fact the National Football League did not deem the franchise worthy of any primetime appearances this upcoming season. 

In the last decade, Detroit had appeared in at least one Monday Night Football contest each season. 

The 2020 season marks the first occasion the Lions will be left out of the Monday Night Football lineup since 2010.

Only two franchises this year have the distinction of not playing anytime primetime games, as the Redskins are the other organization along with Detroit who won't be experiencing much national spotlight this season. 

Despite the lack of attention on a national scale, there is a silver lining that could ease the burden of frustrated supporters who feel slighted by the upcoming schedule.

According to ESPN, two of the last three teams slighted have gone on to earn a berth in the NFL playoffs.

The 2017 Jaguars and 2019 Bills both secured playoff berths, despite a lack of appearances in primetime. 

Another silver lining presents itself in the form of the league's ability to "flex" the schedule to present more appealing matchups to the country.

A plausible contest could be the Week 16 matchup against Tampa Bay -- which could end up being a Saturday night NFL Network primetime game if both teams are playing at a high level by that time in the season.

If the Lions were not slotted annually to play on Thanksgiving, Matthew Stafford and company might not have been featured at all on national television. 

With that said, the hope is Detroit uses the slight as motivation to fuel a successful 2020 season.

