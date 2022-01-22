6 Free Agents for Lions to Watch during Saturday's Divisional Round

Read more on the six impending free agents the Detroit Lions should keep a close eye on during Saturday's divisional round playoff action.

The divisional round of the 2021 NFL playoffs kicks off Saturday with two games.

The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m., followed by the San Francisco 49ers squaring off with the Green Bay Packers in the nightcap at 8:15 p.m.

From the Detroit Lions' perspective, this will be a great opportunity to check out the four aforementioned teams' rosters and to take a closer look at the players from each roster that will be free agents this coming offseason.

Here are six impending free agents the Lions should keep an eye on during Saturday's two postseason contests.

Tennessee Titans OLB Harold Landry

In 17 games in 2021, the 25-year-old recorded a career-high 12 sacks.

He'd be a huge upgrade for the Lions' pass-rushing unit, and I believe he should be a top target for Brad Holmes and Detroit's front office this offseason.

Cincinnati Bengals S Jessie Bates III

Bates has been Mr. Consistent since being drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

From 2018-20, he played in a full season's worth of games, and recorded three interceptions and 100 or more tackles each season.

He didn't have quite as productive of a campaign in 2021, but the 24-year-old -- who will be 25 come the 2022 season -- still managed to play in 15 games and produce an interception, a fumble recovery and 88 total tackles.

He'd be a nice addition to Detroit's secondary for next season.

Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi

The former third-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns could provide an immediate boost to Detroit's defensive line.

In 16 games in 2021, the 27-year-old posted career-high marks in sacks (seven), tackles for loss (12) and QB hits (16).

There's no doubt the Charlotte University product would look good in Honolulu Blue.

San Francisco 49ers CB Josh Norman

He's no longer the big-time player he used to be, and he is 34 years old now.

But, the one-time All-Pro could still be productive in the right situation, which he proved in 2021.

He suited up in at least 15 games for the first time since he was a member of the Washington Football Team in 2018, and went on to record an interception, five passes defensed and a career-best seven forced fumbles.

If I'm Holmes and looking for a cost-effective, veteran option to upgrade the secondary this offseason, I'm looking Norman's way.

Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams

If the Lions are going big to upgrade their wide receiving corps this offseason, they should highly entertain the idea of paying big money to sign Aaron Rodgers' favorite target, Davante Adams.

Adams, a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, hauled in a career-high 123 balls for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns during the '21 regular season. He also averaged an impressive 97.1 yards per game, and caught 72.8 percent of his targets.

I think Jared Goff would look a lot better throwing Adams' way throughout the course of the 2022 campaign.

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah

If the Lions are looking to acquire a tight end to pair with T.J. Hockenson this offseason, Uzomah could be their guy.

The 29-year-old caught a career-high 49 balls for 493 yards and five touchdowns in 2021, while hauling in an impressive 77.8 percent of his targets.

He'd undoubtedly be an upgrade over Brock Wright, and could give the Lions a dynamic one-two punch at tight end in 2022.

Titans LB Rashaan Evans

Holmes & Co. are in need of linebacker help, and could do a lot worse than Evans.

The 26-year-old posted 57 total tackles, to go along with two interceptions, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in just 12 games in 2021.

He perhaps wouldn't be a huge upgrade for Detroit's linebacker corps. However, he'd still provide some much-needed depth at the position.