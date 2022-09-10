Duce Staley: Time to 'Smack (Eagles) in the Mouth'

The Lions enter the 2022 season with a solid amount of depth in the running backs room.

Led by the duo of D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, the room also features last year's preseason darling in Craig Reynolds.

Reynolds, an undrafted free agent out of Pennsylvania-based Kutztown University, emerged on to the scene toward the end of last season. He logged snaps in five games, making his Lions debut in Week 14 against the Denver Broncos.

He put together a 11-carry, 83-yard performance on the ground against the Broncos, and then followed that up by rushing for over 100 yards (112) a week later vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Then, this preseason, Reynolds continued to show that he belonged on the Lions' 53-man roster to open the season.

The 26-year-old put together a solid showing in Detroit's three exhibition contests, rushing for 81 yards on 16 carries. It was good for an average of 5.1 yards per carry.

Lions running backs coach Duce Staley took notice of Reynolds' performance throughout camp, and is excited by the depth he has at running back to kick off the 2022 campaign.

“It’s good," Staley told reporters Friday, in reference to the organization's depth at running back. "It’s good, just thinking back to last year, of course, it was good also. Got a lot of good backs, got a lot of guys that can do different things. And, just looking back, you see Craig (Reynolds) once again and the things he was able to do coming into camp. I’m super excited about the whole group.”

At the top of the running backs depth chart, Detroit features two capable pass-catchers in Swift and Williams.

Swift, for one, stated earlier this summer that he would like to accumulate both 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards this season.

Swift, a second-round draft pick of the Lions in 2020, is a dynamic weapon, and Staley is looking forward to unleashing him going into Sunday's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Oh, he’s ready. Even last year, he was ready. He was able to fight through a lot of things. He’d be the first to tell you," Staley expressed. "I just think right now, where he is physically and mentally. Of course, this is my second year with him. I wasn’t here when he was drafted. I just think he’s ready to go, man. He’s ready to unleash and let it go, and I’m excited just to be a part of it.”

The third-year pro accumulated 617 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, and another 452 yards and two TDs as a receiver out of the backfield in 2021. It equated to a 1,069-yard, seven-touchdown campaign for the dual-threat back.

Staley views Swift as a big-time weapon in both the run and pass game.

"Usually when you think of a guy like that (a versatile back), you only think third down, but not with Swift," Staley said. "Man, you can put him out there first down. Hopefully, he gets matched up with a few backers and even on third down, when he started the drop to safety, he can take advantage of that, too.”

Swift gets his first chance to prove his versatility Sunday vs. the Eagles.

Last year, Swift & Co. experienced a beatdown at the hands of Philadelphia. The Eagles crushed the Lions, 44-6, in a Week 8 contest at Ford Field.

Staley, a former Eagles running back and the one-time assistant head coach to former Philadelphia head man Doug Pederson, would like to avenge the blowout loss.

"Last year is last year. Of course, this is the first game, we want to come out and just start the season with a bang. And, of course, it would be real good to go out there and smack them in the mouth a little bit," Staley said.