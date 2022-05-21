2022 Stat Prediction for Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions likely found their No. 1 wide receiver of the future when they traded up to draft Jameson Williams at No. 12 in this April's NFL Draft.

Many draft pundits share the sentiment about the former Alabama standout wideout, whom several analysts had pegged to be the top receiver in the 2022 draft class if it hadn't been for the ACL injury he suffered in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Now, he's recovering from that ailment, and there's no exact timetable for when he'll be ready to return to the playing field. So, there's a real possibility that he'll miss a few games to start off the upcoming season.

However, once the speedster is healthy, Detroit could potentially have the makings of a solid receivers room.

Not only did the organization add veteran wideout DJ Chark in the offseason, but it also returns Amon-Ra St. Brown, who set the franchise rookie record for receiving yards (912) and receptions (90) in a single season. Plus, it brought back two of its other top pass-catchers from a year ago, re-signing Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY NETWORK

And, eventually Williams is expected to be the leader of the unit.

With his ability to be a vertical threat and to take the top off a defense with his dynamite speed, he has the chance to be a game-changing talent and to take Detroit's passing game to the next level (and sooner rather than later).

Former NFL cornerback Kyle Wilson, a first-round pick of the N.Y. Jets in 2010, and ex-NFL receiver Laveranues Coles, a one-time Pro Bowler, recently broke down film of Williams for "The 33rd Team" on Twitter, and Wilson came away convinced that the Lions rookie is "a one-on-one matchup nightmare."

In Williams' final season with the Crimson Tide in 2021, he showcased just how elite of a pass catcher that he truly is. The 6-foot-2, 189-pounder hauled in 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns, all while averaging 20 yards per catch.

Now, the question is what kind of numbers will he put up in his first season in the Motor City. There's no question that he profiles to be a high-end receiver one day. But, you can't expect him as a rookie, especially with the torn ACL not yet in his rearview mirror, to put up prolific numbers right away.

In year No. 1 in Detroit, my prediction is that Williams will end up with 46 receptions, 589 yards and four touchdowns.