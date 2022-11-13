Studs and Duds: Jeff Okudah Has Arrived

Here are the risers and fallers from the Detroit Lions 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears.

For the first time in the Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have won back-to-back games.

Detroit traveled to Chicago Sunday, and after falling behind early, rallied to secure an improbable win over the Bears. The Lions outscored Chicago, 21-6, in the fourth quarter to earn a 31-30 win. It gave Campbell his first road win as head coach.

The Lions will take on the New York Giants next Sunday.

Here are the studs and duds from Sunday’s game.

STUD: CB Jeff Okudah

Okudah’s upward trajectory continued Sunday, as he made perhaps the biggest play of his career.

Trailing, 24-17, early in the fourth quarter, the Ohio State product picked off a short pass from Fields, and raced 21 yards to score and tie the game.

Okudah finished with just one tackle, but showed his expertise against the run while notching two pass deflections. His performance this season has been headlined by Sunday’s pick-six and a 15-tackle performance against Dallas.

DUD: S Kerby Joseph

The rookie safety had been playing well leading into Sunday, but struggled at times against Fields and the Bears. He was flagged for defensive holding on the final drive, and made a bad dive attempt at Fields during his long touchdown run.

Though the rookie has been good in coverage since taking over the starting role, he and C.J. Moore got mixed up in zone during the third quarter. Bears tight end Cole Kmet took advantage, running free and connecting with Fields for a 50-yard touchdown.

STUD: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson showed major growth Sunday. After struggling to bring down mobile passers in the past, the rookie displayed excellent discipline against Fields.

The Michigan product finished with eight tackles and a sack, to go along with multiple plays in which he made the proper decision working against Chicago’s RPO-based offense. Among those was his work in coverage, directly leading to Okudah’s pick-six.

Hutchinson sacked Fields on Chicago’s final drive, forcing the Bears into a third-and-15. After a short completion, defensive end Julian Okwara forced a turnover on downs with a sack of his own.

DUD: RB D’Andre Swift

Swift had another quiet day, as he continues to work back from his ankle and shoulder injuries. He had just seven touches, and totaled 12 yards.

Detroit's third-year running back did score on a 9-yard run in the third quarter. Yet, his other five rushes went for a total of negative-three yards.

With Swift still limited, Jamaal Williams once again shouldered the load. Williams scored the game-winner, but struggled to get going consistently, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry.

STUD: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

It was clear that St. Brown was a key part of the Lions’ game plan Sunday. Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson deployed the second-year wideout in multiple looks. Be it out wide, in the slot or in the backfield, the USC product was all over the field for Detroit.

On the Lions’ first drive alone, which ended in a field goal, St. Brown had four touches for 32 yards.

St. Brown finished with a game-high 119 receiving yards (on 10 catches). Though he didn’t reach the end zone, he made multiple plays that helped set up pivotal scores.

On Detroit’s game-winning drive, he took a jet-sweep pass 13 yards to Chicago’s 1-yard-line, leading to Williams’ game-winning score.

St. Brown’s 119 yards are a career-high, while the 10 catches tie a career-best. It’s the first time he’s logged over 100 yards since the season opener.