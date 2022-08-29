Studs and Duds from Lions' 2022 Preseason Finale

The Detroit Lions struggled offensively under the direction of both Tim Boyle and David Blough.

With the backup quarterbacks leading the way, the Lions lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, 19-9. The defense held its own, but struggles offensively limited the team's success.

Here are the studs and duds from the game.

STUD: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown was the best player on the Lions’ offense Sunday. He made the most of his opportunities, finishing with three catches for 34 yards. The receiver was targeted two other times, but he dropped a screen and Boyle misfired on another throw.

Detroit’s passing game was largely ineffective, so St. Brown’s performance gave the unit some life. Assuming the gameplan in the regular season is similar, expect the USC product to pick up where he left off in 2021.

DUD: OT Taylor Decker

It was a tough day at the office for the offensive lineman. Decker finished with two penalties — illegal formation and holding. The illegal formation penalty came when he lined up off the line of scrimmage, while the holding penalty was declined after Boyle’s pass fell incomplete.

The Ohio State product was largely getting adjusted, having played just one series during the preseason. He also contributed to a sack on Blough, after he lost his assignment and stood without blocking while Blough was taken down.

STUD: EDGE Austin Bryant

Originally thought to be near the roster bubble, Bryant has played his way into roster safety with his performance throughout training camp. He had another good showing Sunday, producing a tackle for loss on a Pittsburgh red-zone rushing attempt. Additionally, he later blocked a field goal that stalled the drive.

DUD: QB Tim Boyle

Both Boyle and Blough had an opportunity to make the backup quarterback job their own Sunday. With starter Jared Goff out of action, Boyle started the game, along with a plethora of first-stringers.

He struggled mightily, and was pulled in the second quarter after throwing an interception. The 27-year-old re-entered in the third quarter, and failed to produce, completing just two-of-seven passes after halftime. He finished five-for-15 overall, totaling 64 yards and an interception.

Both Boyle and Blough struggled Sunday, and the future of Detroit’s backup job is uncertain heading into the final cuts.

Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports

STUD: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Playing time has been sparse throughout the preseason for the highly-touted rookie, as the Lions have been careful. After a solid but short showing in the opener and not playing in the second game, Detroit let "Hutch" loose for the better part of the first half Sunday.

He produced a sack alongside Charles Harris that ended Pittsburgh’s first drive, then later drew a holding penalty. His only pitfall was a neutral-zone infraction. His performance in the preseason has given Lions fans plenty to be excited about.

© Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

STUD: RB Justin Jackson

With D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams out, Jackson was expected to split reps with the likes of Jermar Jefferson and Craig Reynolds. The former Los Angeles Chargers back owned his opportunity.

In addition to handling kick-return duties, Jackson had an impressive 32-yard catch-and-run that ended with a hurdle. In all, the Northwestern product finished with44 yards on eight carries.

DUD: CB Saivion Smith

Smith didn’t have a strong showing in his final audition for a roster spot. Both Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett frequently targeted the young cornerback, and Smith was beaten often.

Smith committed a pass-interference penalty early in his showing, then was beaten down the sideline by George Pickens for a big gain. Najee Harris shook the young defender on a pass route, and caught a touchdown pass late in the first half.