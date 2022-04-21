Read more on Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift's thoughts on running behind a healthy offensive line in 2022.

Two seasons into his NFL career and two different coaching staffs, including running backs coaches. That has been the case for 23-year-old D’Andre Swift, going into his third campaign in the Detroit Lions’ backfield.

Swift, a second-round pick of the organization in 2020 (No. 35 overall), came into the league with Matt Patricia as his head coach and Kyle Caskey as his position coach.

After a tumultuous start to the 2020 season, Patricia was relieved of his duties, and so was Caskey at the end of the year. Patricia and Caskey were replaced with Dan Campbell and Duce Staley, respectively, for the 2021 season.

Both Campbell and Staley will reprise their roles this upcoming season, and to Swift, it’s a benefit having some continuity for the first time in his professional career.

"I’m going into my second year with the coaching staff, so I feel more comfortable with Duce,” Swift expressed at his media session Thursday. “I’ve just been getting the offense down pat and learning some new stuff.”

Swift suited up for 13 games for a second straight season in 2021, rushing 151 times for 617 yards and five touchdowns. He also amassed 452 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver.

“It’s big, seeing familiar faces from last year, especially with how we ended the season, on a better note than how we started,” Swift added. “So, I feel like we’re on the right foot.”

Heading into the 2022 campaign, Swift made it known to reporters Thursday that there a few areas he wants to improve in.

“I’m real critical of myself,” the former Georgia running back said. “I was watching tape the other day. I missed a lot of runs. If I was more patient, if my route running was more crisp, a lot of little details and stuff I’ve got to work on to take my game to the next level.”

Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

If Swift is able to take the next step in his career, a big reason why will be not only his ability to stay healthy, but also the ability of the offensive line to do so.

Remember, starting center Frank Ragnow and starting left tackle Taylor Decker both started in less than 10 games a year ago. Ragnow only played in four games due to an injured toe and subsequent foot surgery, while Decker suited up for just nine games due to a spiral fracture of his left index finger.

All the while, Swift still rushed for 4.1 yards a carry, and the Lions, as a team, averaged 4.4 yards per rushing attempt (the 11th-best average in the league).

Swift is excited about the prospect of running behind a healthy O-line, anchored by Ragnow and Decker, in 2022.

"Yeah, that crosses my mind at least once a day," Swift said, while grinning from ear to ear. "Having all them healthy, that’d mean the world. Getting Frank back, getting Deck back healthy, Penei (Sewell) going into his second year -- his confidence has been amazing since he’s been in the building. So, I feel like we’re going to be good. If we can stay right up front, we’ll be fine.”

If Detroit is truly able to stay healthy up front, Swift might just be able to produce a career-best season.