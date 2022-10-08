With Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in the news following a difficult performance on national television, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang took to the airwaves to share his thoughts on the signal-caller.

Lang currently serves as the sideline reporter for 97.1 The Ticket during Lions games. He spent 10 years in the NFL, eight with the Green Bay Packers and two with the Lions, before retiring following the 2018 season. He’s a Royal Oak native who played collegiately at Eastern Michigan.

The analyst, speaking with hosts Mike Valenti and Rico Beard on 97.1 The Ticket’s "The Valenti Show with Rico", responded, “Clearly,” when asked if he felt Wilson was the fakest person in the league.

“He just seems confused,” Lang said. “He doesn’t really have an identity. You know what I mean? He’s like so fraudulent and fake. But, at the same time, that might still just genuinely be who he is. Just going back to, I mean, my goodness, that Subway commercial that he did, was that not the cringiest, creepy promo video you’ve ever seen? Where he’s just talking to himself. It’s just creepy.”

Lang later called the Broncos QB "a cornball,” and told a story about when he visited Seattle and conversed with Wilson via text.

“I’m just trying to have a conversation with him about the coaching staff, and so, ‘Hey, what are these guys like?’ And just hoping somebody will be honest with you so that you get some feedback,” Lang said. “And, everything was just so corny. ‘Oh, Pete Carroll’s the best, Go Hawks.’ Oh, tell me about the O-line coordinator. (Wilson replied), ‘Oh, Tom Cable’s the best, guys love playing for him, hashtag Go Hawks.’ And I’m just like, is this guy serious? He ends every text message with 'Go Hawks'. Like, you know what I mean? This is the fakest, corniest crap I’ve ever seen.”

Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports

Wilson went 21-for-39 for 274 yards and two interceptions in a 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts Thursday night. It came in front of a national audience, which has put him under further scrutiny.

The 33-year-old, who played his college ball at N.C. State and Wisconsin, has been garnering major attention after leading the Broncos to a slow 2-3 start, after being acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade.

Among the moments that are being scrutinized is Denver’s final play, which was a Wilson incompletion. On the play, he had receiver K.J. Hamler wide open for what would’ve been the game-winning touchdown.

“I think Russell Wilson is one of the least authentic personalities we have in this league,” said NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt. “I think Russell Wilson is a poser. That doesn’t mean he’s a bad person, actually he’s a good person. I think he tries to be something that he’s not. And, when you make $245 million, you’ve either got to be a really good guy with a locker room who loves you, or you’ve got to be an amazing player. (Tom) Brady, who makes half of what Russell’s making, is both. (Aaron) Rodgers, MVP, Patrick Mahomes, both. (Josh) Allen, people love him, he’s amazing. Kyler (Murray), we’ll find out.

“Russell Wilson, first of all, the Broncos fanbase has no history with him, no allegiance to him. This is not a Seahawks thing where they drafted him, they grew up with him, he’s their guy. This is not that. I worked the NFL Honors, I worked the red carpet. (Travis) Kelce comes by, Rodgers comes by, Russell Wilson comes by with his sunglasses and his wife, and I think they think they’re Jay-Z and Beyonce. They will literally put their hand up, and say, ‘We’re not talking.’ Why? Because you think you’re that cool and that famous and that amazing and everything is so perfect. That does not work in a locker room, unless you are really good or a really good guy.”

Next up for Wilson and the Broncos is the Los Angeles Chargers Oct. 17.