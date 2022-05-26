Skip to main content

Taylor Decker Updates Health Status: 'Just Being Smart About It'

Left tackle Taylor Decker explains why he did not participate at OTAs, and provided a health update.

The Detroit Lions' offensive line has the potential to be among the best in the National Football League this upcoming season. 

"I know we can be the best in the league,” guard Jonah Jackson said about the potential Detroit’s offensive line has of succeeding this season. 

Left tackle Taylor Decker unfortunately was not available to participate in many football activities during the portion of practice that was open to the media at organized team activities. 

The 28-year-old lineman suffered a foot injury in the Lions' season-ending victory against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. 

He indicated when speaking to reporters that the coaching staff is taking a conservative approach as he deals with nagging injuries. 

If the team had a game this week, Decker would certainly be able to suit up and play. 

At this point in the offseason, the veteran lineman wants to be "smart" about rehabbing injuries. 

"When you are not out there, it's nauseating," he said. "Of course, I'd want to be out there. It's just kind of a be smart and a maintenance kind of thing. Talking with the training staff and the coaches right now. Hopefully, when it comes time for camp, then it's no issues and hit the ground running, good to go and that's the gameplan."

When asked further to clarify, Decker noted it was not the exact same injury he suffered against the Packers. 

"Was rehabbing it all offseason and just having some of the residual effects from all of that," Decker said. "Just being smart about it really, so it doesn’t continue to linger. Basically, the opinion I got was it’s something that’s going to get better, it’s just kind of a pain in the a-- that will take a little time."

