Taylor Decker Signs Extension with Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions have reached a new contract agreement with left tackle Taylor Decker.

The terms of the agreement includes $37.5 million in fully guaranteed money. 

The agreement is for six-years and $85 million dollars.

At the start of training camp, Decker discussed his feelings working with new offensive line coach Hank Fraley. 

"He obviously knows the guys in the room, and there's a level of familiarity," left tackle Taylor Decker said in a video conference with Detroit media. "The guys are comfortable around him, comfortable to ask questions. Obviously, he played for a long time, I think 11 years. So, he's going to have that insight for the guys."

He added, "We were so excited when he got that job. So, he deserves it because the dude works really, really hard. We've seen all the hours he puts in as the assistant coach behind the scenes."

The Detroit Lions spent the No. 16 overall pick in 2016 on left tackle Taylor Decker.

He was Lions general manager Bob Quinn’s inaugural first-round selection with the organization.

According to Pro Football Focus, "Decker has consistently been an above-average player throughout his four-year NFL career. He’s earned an above-average grade on true pass sets and has avoided negatively graded run blocks at an above-average rate, too -- both of these are stable metrics for offensive tackles. Decker closed out the 2019 NFL season from Week 8 on as the league’s sixth-highest-graded tackle and will look to continue that in 2020.”

