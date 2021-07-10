3 Detroit Lions Battling for Roster Positions

These three Detroit Lions could be on the chopping block heading into training camp.

The Detroit Lions will have some interesting decisions to make when it comes time to cut down the roster.

Heading into training camp, there will be veterans and younger members of the roster who will be battling to earn a position on the final 53-man roster.

Here are three players who will have to exceed expectations in order to remain on the roster when the team suits up to play against the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener.

DT Nick Williams

The 31-year-old defensive lineman accepted a reduction in pay for the 2021 season.

Despite making the team friendly decision, Williams spot on the roster is still not guaranteed.

Williams was signed by the former regime and may not be around when the season starts to make way for new additions to the roster.

General manager Brad Holmes invested two draft selections to improve the defensive line. The team is likely wanting to evaluate new additions Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike, signaling a potential reduction in playing time for Williams.

DE Jashon Cornell

Unfortunately for the ex-Buckeyes lineman, the start to his NFL career has been less than stellar.

After missing his rookie season with an injury, it was announced in June that Cornell was suspended for the first three games of the 2021 season after violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Cornell was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 235th overall pick.

LB Jahlani Tavai

Despite dropping weight this offseason, Tavai still has an uphill climb to make the roster.

Detroit added veteran Alex Anzalone, who played on the Saints when Campbell was the tight ends coached, to aid in upgrading the linebacking corps.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes will be given an opportunity to earn increased snaps throughout his rookie campaign in the NFL.

Tavai is widely viewed as a scheme specific linebacker. He will be attempting to take advantage of the new coaching staff's promise to put players in a position to succeed.

Until he proves that he can consistently make plays and avoid untimely errors, Tavai will be considered on the bubble to play a third season for the Lions.

