Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

3 Detroit Lions Battling for Roster Positions

These three Detroit Lions could be on the chopping block heading into training camp.
Author:

The Detroit Lions will have some interesting decisions to make when it comes time to cut down the roster. 

Heading into training camp, there will be veterans and younger members of the roster who will be battling to earn a position on the final 53-man roster. 

Here are three players who will have to exceed expectations in order to remain on the roster when the team suits up to play against the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener. 

DT Nick Williams 

The 31-year-old defensive lineman accepted a reduction in pay for the 2021 season. 

Despite making the team friendly decision, Williams spot on the roster is still not guaranteed. 

Williams was signed by the former regime and may not be around when the season starts to make way for new additions to the roster.

General manager Brad Holmes invested two draft selections to improve the defensive line. The team is likely wanting to evaluate new additions Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike, signaling a potential reduction in playing time for Williams. 

williams5

DE Jashon Cornell

Unfortunately for the ex-Buckeyes lineman, the start to his NFL career has been less than stellar. 

Recommended Lions Articles

cephus5

Ranking Detroit Lions' Biggest Concerns Heading into 2021

Here are the five biggest concerns for the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

USATSI_16201602_168388382_lowres

Odds David Blough Makes Lions' 2021 Roster

Does quarterback David Blough have a chance to be on the Detroit Lions roster in 2021?

USATSI_15145679_168388382_lowres

Scouting CB Quinton Dunbar

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report on Detroit Lions cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

After missing his rookie season with an injury, it was announced in June that Cornell was suspended for the first three games of the 2021 season after violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Cornell was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 235th overall pick. 

LB Jahlani Tavai

Despite dropping weight this offseason, Tavai still has an uphill climb to make the roster. 

Detroit added veteran Alex Anzalone, who played on the Saints when Campbell was the tight ends coached, to aid in upgrading the linebacking corps. 

Linebacker Derrick Barnes will be given an opportunity to earn increased snaps throughout his rookie campaign in the NFL.

Tavai is widely viewed as a scheme specific linebacker. He will be attempting to take advantage of the new coaching staff's promise to put players in a position to succeed. 

Until he proves that he can consistently make plays and avoid untimely errors, Tavai will be considered on the bubble to play a third season for the Lions. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

williams5
News

3 Detroit Lions Battling for Roster Positions

cephus5
News

Ranking Detroit Lions' Biggest Concerns Heading into 2021

USATSI_16201602_168388382_lowres
News

Odds David Blough Makes Lions' 2021 Roster

USATSI_15145679_168388382_lowres
News

Scouting CB Quinton Dunbar

USATSI_15032282_168388382_lowres
News

Lions Training Camp Battle: Can Tyrell Crosby Beat Out 'Big V' at Right Guard?

sewell5
OnePride+

NFL Analyst Projects Penei Sewell Will Be First-Time Pro Bowler in 2021

swift5
News

Ranking Detroit Lions' Top Plays of 2020: No. 4

stafford5
News

Matthew Stafford Is Overrated