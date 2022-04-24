3 Teams Which Could Trade for Lions' No. 32 Pick

Read more on the three teams which could trade for the Detroit Lions' No. 32 overall pick.

The Lions have one of the most valuable picks in the entire 2022 NFL Draft. And, I'm not talking about the No. 2 overall pick.

Remember, Detroit also possesses the No. 32 overall selection at the end of the first round, which contains immense value, as well. The reason why: the fifth-year team option built into contracts for players drafted in the opening round.

As the result of the fifth-year option, there is an added incentive for teams, especially those that are quarterback-hungry and want an extra year to develop a young passer, to trade up into the first round.

Additionally, there has been speculation regarding the Lions taking a signal-caller with the final pick of the first round. Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, Ole Miss' Matt Corral, North Carolina's Sam Howell and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett have all been recently mocked to Detroit at No. 32 overall.

It only adds intrigue to the fact that Lions general manager Brad Holmes could swing a draft-day trade with an organization looking to select a quarterback.

Holmes talked about the increased value of the No. 32 pick, due to the fifth-year option, at his pre-draft media session Thursday.

“Yeah, if you pick a quarterback there at 32 obviously, yeah, you do have that fifth-year option. Is there a team that is sitting right at the top of the second round or the middle of the second round that wants to trade up in front of us to pick a quarterback? There is value there,” Holmes told reporters.

Here are three teams now that could make a trade with Holmes & Co. for the No. 32 selection.

New York Jets

The Jets pick at No. 35 and No. 38 overall in the second round, and presently have a shaky quarterback situation on their hands.

Second-year pro Zach Wilson is the team's incumbent starter, but he is no surefire bet to be successful this upcoming season. He threw for just nine touchdowns, to go along with 11 interceptions, in 13 games during his rookie season.

The organization also doesn't have a great fallback plan in place, with Mike White and Joe Flacco set to enter the 2022 campaign as Wilson's backups.

It makes the Jets a prime candidate to facilitate a draft-day deal with Holmes for pick No. 32.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks could be looking for their next franchise passer in this year's draft, after dealing away franchise icon and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason.

As part of the Wilson blockbuster trade, Seattle received fellow signal-caller Drew Lock. However, he's no lock -- no pun intended -- to be the Seahawks' long-term starter under center. There's no guarantee that he's even going to be Seattle's Week 1 starter this season.

It's why the Seahawks could have their eyes set on making a draft-day trade for a quarterback, and they have the necessary draft capital in the second round to pull it off. They pick back-to-back at No. 40 and No. 41 overall, which should be enough to get Detroit's front office to cough up the No. 32 pick.

Houston Texans

Just like the teams above, the Texans seem to have the necessary draft capital to pull off a trade with the Lions for the No. 32 selection.

Equipped with pick No. 37 and two third-rounders (No. 68 and No. 80), I believe Houston could package two of those aforementioned picks to land Detroit's second of two first-rounders in this April's draft.

And, with the acquired pick, the now Deshaun Watson-less Texans would likely take their quarterback of the future. It makes Houston an optimal trading partner for Holmes & Co.