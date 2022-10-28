Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Packers

The Detroit Lions will play the Green Bay Packers next week at Ford Field.

After principal owner Sheila Hamp came out this week and spoke to reporters, head coach Dan Campbell expressed appreciation for the continued support of the team's rebuilding efforts.

"I appreciated it. But I also, I know that -- she’s told me that’s how she feels, so I’m not surprised by it either," said Campbell. "But I appreciate it, she didn’t have to do that. And certainly, I appreciate that and I know that, I know that we have her support. But I don’t take that for granted. I don’t take it lightly either, I know that that’s not easy. It’s not easy at all. It’s not easy on anybody. But certainly, I appreciate it.”

Detroit is looking to rebound in the division after a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Following the team's bye week, Campbell indicated that practice has remained intense and changes made have resulted in more competition.

"I felt like it was another good week of practice and it was pretty clean, pretty sharp," Campbell said. "There again, it was like last week, had the one-on-ones, had a little O versus D. Nothing that was overbearing, but enough to just I think get them going. It forces you to play fundamentally sound when you have pads on. You can’t cheat it anymore. Not that guys are cheating it. You just, sometimes you can get bad habits if you let that -- let that go. So, it’s been good for us. We’ve had pretty good, two days of pretty good work. So, we’ve got to finish it today.”

In the season finale last season, the Lions defeated the Packers, 37-30.

If you want to see the Packers-Lions game live and in-person next Sunday at Ford Field, you can get your tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Tickets are currently available, and can be purchased for as low as $93.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER