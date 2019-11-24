TE T.J. Hockenson Downgraded to Questionable Against Washington

Heading into the game against Washington, there was already a long list of players injured that were not available to play.

The list of players who were already ruled out for Sunday included Matthew Stafford, Jamal Agnew, Tracy Walker, Trey Flowers, Frank Ragnow and Da'Shawn Hand.

On Saturday night, Detroit released an addition to the injury report. Tight end T.J. Hockenson was added with a shoulder injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

This season, Hockenson has 26 catches for 349 yards and two touchdowns. In recent weeks, his production has been limited and has yet to match the week one performance that impressed many.

In week one, he had six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown grab.

