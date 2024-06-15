Timing of Goff Contract Proves Why Brad Holmes Is Best NFL GM
Jaguars signal-caller Trevor Lawrence has become the latest NFL quarterback to receive a massive payday. On Thursday, he inked a five-year, $275 million contract – reportedly $200M of it is guaranteed – with the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
In doing so, he made Lions franchise passer Jared Goff's new contract – and the timing of it – look even more reasonable.
Prior to the Lawrence extension, it was already hard to formulate a sound argument regarding Goff not being deserving of his new deal. Yet, it's nearly impossible now, with the financial terms of Lawrence's hefty new deal having been publicized.
As part of the contract, the 24-year-old Jacksonville quarterback is set to earn $55 million per year on average, with 72 percent of his total earnings being guaranteed.
Meanwhile, Goff, who came to terms on a four-year, $212 million deal with Detroit in mid-May, is set to earn an approximate $53M per season. Additionally, just over 53 percent of his contract, or $113.6M of it, will be fully guaranteed.
Then, when you get to the on-field production, Goff also has the edge. And, I’m not just talking about in career accolades – it'd be unfair to do that since Goff started his career five years earlier (with the Rams in 2016).
Instead, let's compare the numbers of the two quarterbacks since Lawrence joined the NFL ranks in 2021.
In Lawrence's three seasons as a pro, there's no doubt he's been productive. He's thrown for 58 touchdowns – opposed to 39 interceptions – and 11,770 total yards, while completing 63.8 of his passes. Plus, he led the Jaguars to an AFC South division title and subsequent playoff berth in 2022.
However, in the same time span, Goff has been the more productive of the two signal-callers. The veteran quarterback has thrown for more touchdowns (78) and yards (12,258) along with fewer interceptions (27). Additionally, he's completed a greater percentage of his passes (66.5), and has led Detroit on more game-winning drives (eight) than Lawrence has with Jacksonville (six).
Furthermore, Goff has also guided the Lions to a division crown, while leading Detroit deeper in the playoffs (the conference championship round) than Lawrence has with the Jaguars (the divisional round).
Sure, Lawrence is younger than Goff, who will turn 30 in October. And, Lawrence's new deal is less about what he's accomplished and more about his upside and the potential heights he will lead Jacksonville to in the future.
Yet, the Jacksonville passer’s new contract, to me, still validates the fact that the Lions struck a more-than-worthwhile deal with their franchise passer. And, it's certainly another master stroke in the work of Brad Holmes as Detroit general manager.