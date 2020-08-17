'Dagger Time': Lions Seeking to Close Games Out Better in 2020

Upon review of the 2019 season, one theme emerged throughout the course of a disappointing three-win campaign.

The Lions were unable to close out games in which they were actually competitive in.

"We understand there are a lot of factors that go into closing out a game," Detroit head coach Matt Patricia said last October. "Some of it happens earlier in the game, some of it happens later. That’s part of the process right now of trying to improve as a football team. It's identifying some areas we think we can get better at. For us, that’s part of the work. That’s part of the improvement. I’ll say it definitely felt like it had been a while since we had played last night. I think at the end of the game, we have to stay focused. We have to stay dialed in, and we have to make sure we finish it the right way, both coaching and playing. And I think everybody knows that.”

This season, players are aware of the need to perform better in several facets of the game -- including finishing and making key plays late in games.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson explained a new phrase that quarterback Matthew Stafford has coined for late-game situations: "Dagger time."

"We all just want to go out there and win. Try to finish games. We call it dagger time. It's a little fun," Hockenson said.

He explained further, "It's something we came up with in a team meeting. We've heard finish, finish, finish. We wanted to put our own little spin on it. It's something that (Matthew) Stafford came up with. We're all just trying to buy into it."