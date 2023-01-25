The Detroit Lions front office and coaching staff have repeatedly stated that Jared Goff is the starting quarterback in 2023.

Despite Goff's solid play, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio still debated the benefits of the Lions signing a future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, after his co-host Chris Simms brought up a team that has a chance to achieve success in 2023.

Florio ponders, "So while coming up with places where Brady may think he would have a chance to win an eighth championship, Simms mentioned one I hadn’t previously considered. The Detroit Lions.

"Wouldn’t that be something? Tom Brady, back in Michigan. Tom Brady, with a Lions team that finished 2022 strong. A Lions team with an impressive nucleus of talented players. A Lions team that quarterback Jared Goff may be able to lead on a deep run in the postseason, but may not be able to take over the top."

Florio then explores the potential financial benefit of Brady joining the organization.

"Beyond football, there’s a very real business element to wanting Brady," Florio explained. "He’d sell every ticket to every game at Ford Field. The Lions also would end up with multiple prime-time games, along with multiple 4:25 p.m. ET contests. In recent years, those games draw even more viewers than games played at night."

More: Lions Select DE, CB in Mel Kiper's first 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Fans immediately took to social media to express confusion, frustration and anger regarding Florio's assertions.

Here is a sample of the reaction to the article expressing Brady returning to Michigan to play for the Lions makes sense for both sides.