Tony McRae Placed on Season-Ending IR, Jarrad Davis Activated

Lions head coach Matt Patricia announced two roster moves during his Monday media session.

Tony McRae, a valued member of the special teams unit, was placed on the season-ending injured reserve list, and linebacker Jarrad Davis was activated off of the reserve/COVID-19 list.

McRae went undrafted out of North Carolina A & T, and spent the past three seasons in Cincinnati.

When the Lions hired special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs, McRae followed suit, and joined Detroit this past offseason.

"That played a lot with me coming over. I wanted to come over, especially with a guy I was already familiar with," McRae said during training camp.

All throughout training camp, McRae was productive and regularly in the mix breaking up pass plays.

He provided depth at the nickelback position when Justin Coleman missed time due to injury.

“Very savvy player, smart and he’s got great quickness, great short-space quickness. And he really does a good job at top-of-the-route stuff. He’s done a really good job of playing up and through the pocket and playing the hands in some of the passing situations. He just plays hard, plays aggressive," Patricia explained back in August.

McRae was injured in the Lions' 34-20 loss to the Vikings, and had to be taken off of the field on the medical cart.

