Ranking Top 10 Lions 'Hard Knocks' Moments

Tuesday marked the season finale of the Detroit Lions’ appearance on "Hard Knocks".

Throughout training camp, fans were given an up-close look at the team’s process of preparing for the regular season.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell’s passion and motivational methods were showcased to a national audience, while rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Malcolm Rodriguez became fan favorites.

With training camp wrapped up and the team preparing for its regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, here is a ranking of the top 10 moments during the show’s five episode-run this season.

#10 — Kalil Pimpleton juggling

The undrafted rookie out of Central Michigan is known for carrying around a big smile, in addition to his speed. He became one of the stars of "Hard Knocks", after first being introduced in the third episode. Pimpleton performed a juggling routine in front of his teammates during his rookie initiation. Additionally, he visited a juggler during the penultimate episode, and was seen learning new tricks.

#9 — Barry Sanders makes an appearance

In the show’s second episode, legendary running back Barry Sanders arrived at the Lions' practice facility and took in a practice. His highlight-reel, featuring dazzling runs, was shown on the show. Sanders spoke with both team president Rod Wood and general manager Brad Holmes. He complimented the condition of the facility, and asked the GM about the status of Hutchinson. His appearance was a reminder of the team’s history.

#8 — Josh Adams' comedy performance

With the team facing down time in between days of joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts, comedian Josh Adams entertained the team during a meeting. After a brief introduction, the comedian roasted Campbell, Hutchinson and others during a session filled with laughter. He likened Hutchinson to a member of a boy band, calling him “Justin Timberlake coming off the edge.” His humor was designed to break up the mental struggles that can come with days of tenuous practices, so it was a relief.

The presence of a comedian like Adams is a reminder of the culture shift ongoing in the Lions' headquarters. Recall, the previous regime, led by Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia, was steadfast in its ways, with little time for outside entertainment.

#7 — Malcolm Rodriguez salsa dancing

The sixth-round rookie linebacker was, outside of maybe Hutchinson, the player who garnered the most attention from the show. Whether it was his physical play on the field or the coaches raving about it, Rodriguez blossomed during the five episodes aired. There’s some substance to the hype, too.

The linebacker can play, as evidenced by his ability to be in the right place at the right time. His biggest moment off the field came in the first episode when he showed off his moves during the rookie initiation. Rodriguez busted out his salsa moves, which drew rave reviews from his teammates.

#6 — Jamaal Williams’ impassioned, post-practice message

Williams’ affable and outgoing personality made him a natural fit for the lights, that came with being on the hit HBO show. Though he wasn’t featured as prominently as players closer to the roster bubble, he certainly left his mark.

In the premiere episode, Williams made a passionate speech about the team’s need for improvement. He discussed his displeasure with the 3-13-1 record in 2021, his first year with the organization. The speech moved the sixth-year running back to tears, and elicited a noticeable response from his teammates.

#5 — St. Brown family hits the weight room

Amon-Ra St. Brown has high expectations placed upon him heading into his second year as a pro. Last season, he set records for most receptions and receiving yards by a Detroit Lions rookie. Now, he’s viewed as a key piece of Detroit’s offense heading into 2022.

In the show’s second episode, St. Brown was profiled. Along with sharing why he catches 202 passes off the JUGS machine after each practice, he was shown lifting weights with his brother, Equanimeous, and his father, John. John Brown is a two-time former Mr. Universe, and remains active in lifting weights. During the episode, he was interviewed, and explained his methods for lifting. In addition to questioning why his sons were drinking water instead of spit, he posed a question to NBA star Kevin Durant. “I’ve got a question for Kevin Durant,” Brown said. “When’s the last time he’s done a calf raise?”

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

#4 — Glenn and Staley go at it

With so many former NFL players on the Lions’ coaching staff, there’s plenty of passion and competitiveness to go around. This was evident in the first episode, when defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and running backs coach Duce Staley traded verbal jabs throughout a practice. Staley, at one point, followed the defensive coordinator around the field. He was in Glenn’s ear, explaining everything the defense was failing to do against the offense. Glenn brought the fire, too, yelling when the defense blew up a screen play or got to the quarterback.

#3 — Staley loses voice

Staley wasn’t done making waves after the first episode, though. In the third release, he lost his voice during the team’s first of two joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts. Despite speaking quietly, the running backs coach still tried to get his point across. Though his words were barely audible, he remained persistent in talking to the members of his position group.

#2 — Campbell’s beginning speech

Those who follow the Lions closely knew that the team’s head coach would be an instant star on Hard Knocks. It didn’t take long for those thoughts to become a reality. The show itself began the first episode with Campbell’s introductory speech ahead of the start of training camp. In his monologue, he produced many quotable moments and ended with a nod to the Metallica song, ‘No Leaf Clover.’ Perhaps no moment hit harder than his analogy of the NFL and the ocean. He described the best teams as those who thrived in the deep water and how he wanted his team to be able to do just that.

#1 — Aidan Hutchinson’s rendition of ‘Billie Jean’

Campbell let the cat out of the bag before the episode officially aired -- Aidan Hutchinson had sung "Billie Jean" for his rookie initiation, and his teammates were wowed. When news broke, the fanbase eagerly waited for the moment to play out on Hard Knocks. When the time officially came, it’s safe to say nobody was disappointed.

The moment lived up to its billing, as Hutchinson sent his teammates into a frenzy as he danced around the front of the team meeting room. He messed up the opening to the song, but recovered to have a very solid performance that left his teammates singing along. One member of the team tossed his shirt, which was caught by a Lions player in the front row who immediately began waving it.