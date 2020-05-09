AllLions
Lions Tracy Walker Mourning Death of Cousin Ahmaud Arbery

John Maakaron

Lions safety Tracy Walker is mourning the death of his cousin Ahmaud Arbery, and hopes the American public won't soon forget the circumstances surrounding his death.

Arbery was killed while jogging in a Satilla Shores neighborhood in Glynn County, Georgia.

Gregory McMichael and his son Travis have now been charged with murder and aggravated assault. 

Walker and his family were not giving up hope that the two would be arrested for allegedly shooting Ahmaud, who was unarmed while was jogging through the neighborhood, on Feb. 23rd, 2020. 

Public outcry has intensified since a video of the alleged encounter surfaced.

"It's crazy that a man was out there jogging by himself and just getting exercise and he was shot down. We can't continue to kill ourselves and kill each other off. That's not ok," Walker told ENews. 

He added, "We can't continue with the violence. But like I said, we know he's in a better place and he's smiling down on us and he's going to want us to continue living our lives. That's all we can do and we just have to continue to push forward," Walker hopes.

Walker was drafted by the Lions in the third-round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has emerged as a valuable defensive back Detroit is counting on in a revamped secondary. 

He shared, "We're definitely missing his presence, I mean, it's as simple as that. He was a blessing in our lives and honestly he's gone. We can never bring him back and that's the sad part about it. We'll never have him smiling on this earth down here with us."

