Tracy Walker Turned Down Higher Contract Offer to Stay in Detroit

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker had an opportunity to leave the team following the conclusion of the 2021 season.

In free agency, a couple NFL teams inquired about the services of the talented safety.

While Walker did not disclose which other teams pursued him, he did tell reporters following a light practice on Wednesday he turned down more money to remain with the Lions.

“I definitely had more teams, I had more money, but at the end of the day, I know the situation might not have been the best for me,” Walker said. “This was my best situation with everything that I was dealing with."

When he signed his lucrative three-year, $25 million extension, head coach Dan Campbell embraced him and shared with him that he was part of the nucleus the team would be building around.

Walker, 27, has embraced the leadership position he has been given. In defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's scheme, safeties are called upon to play a significant role.

Leadership duties are not new to Walker, who embraces leading the secondary.

Walker explained, "I’ve always been a leader since I’ve been here for my rookie year, you know? So with that being said, being a leader, to me, that comes easy.”

This season, Ifeatu Melifonwu has switched over to play at safety and the team added veteran DeShon Elliott.

Anytime a player joins a new team, getting acclimated can take a while. Elliott shared over the weekend he has appreciated Walker being a helping hand.

The duo has the potential to be the opening day starters against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“He was able to go out there and just help me out on the little things, the little details,” Elliott said. “Not necessarily the playbook, just like the footwork and how they want things to be played. I appreciate him for that, and him just taking me in with open arms. I’m starting to grow a lot with that guy.”