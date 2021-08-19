Inside Allen Park: Drops, Tipped Passes and Interceptions

The Detroit Lions offense struggled mightily throughout the majority of practice on Thursday.

The Detroit Lions' offense is still a work in progress.

The offense has struggled early in camp to stack productive days, but the coaching staff is not concerned at this point, as the goals have been to work on situational football and new installs.

Thursday's training camp practice featured a handful of drops, batted balls and quarterback Jared Goff nearly throwing four interceptions.

Goff did throw two interceptions on Thursday. The first was to linebacker Jamie Collins and the second was a deflected pass by Austin Bryant that outside linebacker Charles Harris eventually picked off.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback's coach Mark Brunell addressed the ineffectiveness of the offense following Thursday's practice.

"It's training camp. It happens," Brunell said. "Like I said, you learn from those mistakes. As we go in training camp, we will find ourselves down in the red zone again. I've always said that I don't think in a practice anything bad happens on the football field. We don't like interceptions, we don't like turnovers. It's the worst thing. But you learn from it, so the next time you're in that situation, as long as you don't make a mistake, then I'm pleased."

Brunell added, “We'll put him in multiple situations. A lot of two-minute, a lot of red zone, a lot of third-down situations. He's really developed. As far as our offense is concerned, he has taken control. He knows what he likes. He's done very very well."

Throughout practice, their were drops that hindered the offense's effectiveness in two-minute and red zone drills. Wide receiver Victor Bolden, fullback Jason Cabinda and tight Alize Mack all had drops Thursday afternoon.

General observations of Thursday's practice