Inside Allen Park: Drops, Tipped Passes and Interceptions
The Detroit Lions' offense is still a work in progress.
The offense has struggled early in camp to stack productive days, but the coaching staff is not concerned at this point, as the goals have been to work on situational football and new installs.
Thursday's training camp practice featured a handful of drops, batted balls and quarterback Jared Goff nearly throwing four interceptions.
Goff did throw two interceptions on Thursday. The first was to linebacker Jamie Collins and the second was a deflected pass by Austin Bryant that outside linebacker Charles Harris eventually picked off.
Recommended Lions Articles
Campbell on Timing of Muhlbach's Release: 'I'm an A**hole'
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses criticism of the timing of Don Muhlbach's release.
Lions Activate Nick Williams, Waive TE Hunter Thedford
The Detroit Lions get one of their veteran defensive lineman back.
How to Watch Lions vs. Steelers: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions' second preseason game.
Quarterback's coach Mark Brunell addressed the ineffectiveness of the offense following Thursday's practice.
"It's training camp. It happens," Brunell said. "Like I said, you learn from those mistakes. As we go in training camp, we will find ourselves down in the red zone again. I've always said that I don't think in a practice anything bad happens on the football field. We don't like interceptions, we don't like turnovers. It's the worst thing. But you learn from it, so the next time you're in that situation, as long as you don't make a mistake, then I'm pleased."
Brunell added, “We'll put him in multiple situations. A lot of two-minute, a lot of red zone, a lot of third-down situations. He's really developed. As far as our offense is concerned, he has taken control. He knows what he likes. He's done very very well."
Throughout practice, their were drops that hindered the offense's effectiveness in two-minute and red zone drills. Wide receiver Victor Bolden, fullback Jason Cabinda and tight Alize Mack all had drops Thursday afternoon.
General observations of Thursday's practice
- Backup quarterback Tim Boyle was present for practice and was a full participant. David Blough was present at practice, but did not suit up and participate. New quarterback Jordan Ta'amu was present and participated in offensive drills.
- Nick Williams injured himself early in practice and was held out the remaining of the day.
- D'Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson were both back out on the football field. Swift participated more than Hockenson, who is expected to fully ramp up next week. When the third-year tight end was involved, Goff targeted him often and the connection continues to be successful for the duo. There was one observed incompletion when Goff targeted Hockenson.
- Wideout Sage Surratt beat rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu on a deep ball tossed by Boyle.
- The defense was vocal and more energetic than the offense. During special teams drills, the members of the defense, led by cornerback Jeff Okudah, were observed supporting their teammates who were hitting and competing hard against counterparts on the offense.
- Cornerback Amani Oruwariye was highly active, as he blanketed the receivers he was covering the majority of the afternoon. On a tipped pass, he nearly intercepted Goff, but could not come down with the football.
- Safety Tracy Walker almost intercepted Goff in the red zone, but was unable to get both feet down in the end zone after securing the pass.
- Goff appeared most comfortable finding Hockenson and wideout Tyrell Williams.