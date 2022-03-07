DE Travon Walker Enters Conversation for Detroit Lions at No. 2
The NFL Combine produced several winners after draft prospects worked out for NFL evaluators.
While Aidan Hutchinson demonstrated elite athleticism, another defensive end has entered the conversation to be considered by the Detroit Lions.
Georgia defensive end Travon Walker was certainly among the winners following the conclusion of this year's Combine.
The 6-foot-5, 272-pound defensive end raised several eyebrows following his standout performance over the weekend.
According to NFL.com, "The combine was an excellent opportunity for Walker to show skills he did not get to show during his college career. At Georgia, he played inside while a slew of talented edge rushers got after the quarterback."
During drills, the talented defensive end posted superior numbers compared to the two players who are considered favorites to be drafted by the Detroit Lions.
While Walker did not enter as a favorite to be drafted in the top-5 of the 2022 NFL draft, his workout may have even elevated him to be the selection made when general manager Brad Holmes hands in the Lions card.
Walker ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash and posted a 6.89-second three-cone drill, a 35 1/2-inch vertical, and a 10-foot-3 broad jump.
"He displayed good flexibility for a player his size (6-foot-5, 272 pounds), turning the corner and running around hoops in drills to show his bend. Walker also displayed powerful punches and swipes at pads during his workout, portending a bright future as a pass rusher at the next level."
