Skip to main content

DE Travon Walker Enters Conversation for Detroit Lions at No. 2

Could the Detroit Lions select Georgia defensive end Travon Walker with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft?

The NFL Combine produced several winners after draft prospects worked out for NFL evaluators.  

While Aidan Hutchinson demonstrated elite athleticism, another defensive end has entered the conversation to be considered by the Detroit Lions. 

Georgia defensive end Travon Walker was certainly among the winners following the conclusion of this year's Combine.

The 6-foot-5, 272-pound defensive end raised several eyebrows following his standout performance over the weekend. 

According to NFL.com, "The combine was an excellent opportunity for Walker to show skills he did not get to show during his college career. At Georgia, he played inside while a slew of talented edge rushers got after the quarterback."

walker5
walker4
travonwalker

During drills, the talented defensive end posted superior numbers compared to the two players who are considered favorites to be drafted by the Detroit Lions. 

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_17836945_168388382_lowres

Roundtable: What Lions Can Learn from 2022 Combine

The latest SI All Lions Roundtable touches on what Detroit can learn from the 2022 NFL scouting combine.

18 hours ago
USATSI_16797387_168388382_lowres

10 2022 NFL Draft Crushes

Read more on the 10 NFL Draft prospects the Detroit Lions should "crush on" in this April's draft.

20 hours ago
USATSI_17479617_168388382_lowres (1)

Combine Buzz: Are Lions Shopping QB Jared Goff?

Read more on the latest Detroit Lions buzz to come out of the 2022 NFL scouting combine.

21 hours ago

While Walker did not enter as a favorite to be drafted in the top-5 of the 2022 NFL draft, his workout may have even elevated him to be the selection made when general manager Brad Holmes hands in the Lions card. 

Walker ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash and posted a 6.89-second three-cone drill, a 35 1/2-inch vertical, and a 10-foot-3 broad jump.

"He displayed good flexibility for a player his size (6-foot-5, 272 pounds), turning the corner and running around hoops in drills to show his bend. Walker also displayed powerful punches and swipes at pads during his workout, portending a bright future as a pass rusher at the next level." 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

travonwalker
News

DE Travon Walker Enters Conversation for Detroit Lions at No. 2

By John Maakaron25 seconds ago
USATSI_17836945_168388382_lowres
News

Roundtable: What Lions Can Learn from 2022 Combine

By Vito Chirco18 hours ago
USATSI_16797387_168388382_lowres
News

10 2022 NFL Draft Crushes

By Christian Booher20 hours ago
USATSI_17479617_168388382_lowres (1)
News

Combine Buzz: Are Lions Shopping QB Jared Goff?

By Vito Chirco21 hours ago
walker5
News

Tracy Walker Contract Update: No Deal Is Imminent

By John Maakaron22 hours ago
johnson5
News

2022 NFL Combine: Day 3 Updates

By John MaakaronMar 5, 2022
USATSI_17344392_168388382_lowres
News

2022 NFL Combine: Day 2 Takeaways

By Vito ChircoMar 5, 2022
hutchinson5
News

Aidan Hutchinson's Arm Length Could Be Concerning for NFL Teams

By John MaakaronMar 5, 2022