Trinity Benson 'Feels Way Better' in Lions' Offense This Season

Wide receiver Trinity Benson comes into the 2022 season with his spot on the Lions' roster in question.

Benson, a product of East Central University in Ada, Okla., was acquired by Detroit general manager Brad Holmes in a trade with the Denver Broncos on roster cut-down day last summer.

He proceeded to have an underwhelming first season in the Motor City, hauling in just 10 receptions for 103 yards and zero touchdowns in eight games (two starts).

To his advantage, Benson, unlike a year ago, has a full training camp to get acclimated with Lions starting signal-caller Jared Goff and the team's offensive playbook.

"It feels way better, I feel way better (than last year)," Benson expressed Friday at the Lions' Allen Park practice facility. "I'm more confident in the system, just knowing the ins and outs of the system, because like you said, I got here basically Week 1 of last year. Just getting those much-needed reps during OTAs and now training camp."

Thus far in camp, Benson has done a solid job of showcasing his blazing sub-4.4 speed.

On the first day of padded practice Monday, for instance, the Texas native beat both Amani Oruwariye and Ifeatu Melifonwu on two separate deep routes.

Although Goff and Tim Boyle failed to connect with Benson on the two aforementioned plays, Monday's practice was still a great example of the impact that the speedster could make on Detroit's deep passing game this upcoming season.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY NETWORK

Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed earlier this offseason that he was pleased with the progress Benson had made from his debut campaign in Motown to now.

“He came up after the season, and he’s like, ‘Coach, what do I got to do? What do I really need to do?’ We talked about it, and he took it seriously," Campbell said. "He always put in the work. It’s a credit to him, and we are happy where he’s at.”

Although Benson has looked like a more receiver so far throughout camp, it doesn't mean he'll have a roster spot in Detroit come the start of the regular season.

He's already behind offseason acquisition DJ Chark, as well as returning pass-catchers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond on the team's receivers depth chart.

And, he's likely competing with third-year pro Quintez Cephus for the last receiver spot on the Lions' season-opening roster. Remember, Jameson Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, will also be ahead of Benson on the depth chart once he fully recovers from the torn ACL he suffered during Alabama's national title game loss to Georgia.

As a result of the deeper receivers room, Benson will have to display the ability to perform a variety of roles in Detroit's offense, in order to stand out to the team's coaching staff. And, it's something he believes he's more than capable of doing so.

"Well, I feel like I don't have just one specific skillset. I feel like I can do a lot, especially on offense," Benson commented. "I can go deep, I can run the intermediate routes to short routes. So, I feel like wherever they need me at, I can do it."