NFL World Reacts to Deleted Adam Schefter Tweet about Dwayne Haskins

Adam Schefter upset many with his tweet about quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter upset many with his tweet reporting on the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

According to multiple reports, the 24-year-old quarterback passed away on Saturday morning when he was struck by an automobile in South Florida.

He was in in Florida to train for the upcoming season with his teammates.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin issued a heartfelt statement following the tragic news.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Tomlin said, via The Spun. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Schefter chose to point out in a now deleted tweet that Haskins was "struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL."

Almost immediately, NFL players and fans took to social media to disparage the insensitivity Schefter displayed in his reporting.

Here is a sample of the reaction online to Schefter's poorly worded tweet.

